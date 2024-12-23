International Criminal Court issues arrest warrants for Netanyahu, Gallant

(MENAFN) Israel has violated all the regulations of conflict in the Gaza Strip, the commissioner-general of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) stated on Sunday.



Philippe Lazzarini underlined the current violations in the zone, where Israel has pursued its assaults for the previous 14 months.



“Escalation over the past 24 hours. More civilians are reported killed and injured,” he declared in a post on his X account. He added, “Attacks on schools and hospitals have been commonplace. The world must not become numb. All wars have rules. All of those rules have been broken.”



Lazzarini also stressed that a cease-fire in Gaza is "long overdue," urging for a cease to the assaults to protect individuals. Israel started a genocidal conflict on Gaza on October 7, 2023 that has murdered over 45,200 individuals, most of them were women and kids.



The International Criminal Court released seizure warrants previous month for Israeli Primer Benjamin Netanyahu and his previous Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.



