Brazil's reached new heights in November 2024. The country saw 2.1 million international travelers, marking a 14% increase from the previous year. This milestone surpassed the 2 million passenger mark for the first time in history.



The of and Airports reported 44 consecutive months of growth in international travel. November also witnessed nearly 12,000 international flights, contributing to a 15.6% annual increase in operations.



Silvio Costa Filho, head of the ministry, expressed optimism about the industry's performance. He attributed the success to partnerships with the Ministry of Tourism, Embratur, airlines, and the entire production chain.



The government launched the International Tourism Acceleration Program (PATI) to boost international tourism. This initiative aims to attract more visitors through targeted investments and promotions.







From January to November 2024, Brazilian airports handled over 22.6 million international passengers . This figure represents a 17% increase compared to the same period in 2023.



Chile, Portugal, Argentina, and the United States emerged as the top destinations for Brazilian travelers. These countries attracted the highest number of tourists from Brazil.



Domestic air travel also showed positive growth. November saw 8 million domestic travelers, a 6% increase from 2023. This figure marks the best performance for the period since 2019.

Brazilian Aviation Soars: Record-Breaking International Travel Surge

Flight offerings within Brazil grew by 6.5%, with the Southeast and Northeast regions seeing significant increases. This expansion reflects growing demand for domestic travel.



The International Air Transport Association recently announced Brazil's rise to fourth place in global domestic flight markets. The country now represents 1.2% of the world's total domestic air travel.



Brazil's aviation industry demonstrates resilience and growth. The surge in both international and domestic travel indicates a robust recovery from previous challenges. This trend bodes well for Brazil's tourism sector and overall economic outlook.

