Air Defense Is Working In Kyiv Region
12/22/2024 3:09:29 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Air Defense Forces are operating in the Kyiv region.
According to Ukrinform, the Kyiv Regional Air Defense reported this in Telegram .
“The movement of enemy UAVs has been detected! Air defense forces are working in the region,” the message says.
The RMA urged not to photograph or film the work of the defenders.
As Ukrinform previously reported, air alert has been declared in Kyiv region and a number of other regions of Ukraine.
Photo credit: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
