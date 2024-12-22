Iraq Beats Yemen In Their Opener Match Of Khaleeji 26
Date
12/22/2024 3:04:41 PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Dec 22 (KUNA) -- Iraq national football team achieved a tough victory on Sunday against Yemen, beating it 1-0 in the opening match of Group B of Khaleeji Zain 26, currently underway in Kuwait, until January 3rd.
The match, held at Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah Stadium, as Iraq dominated early, creating several chances, but Yemen had a few close calls, including a shot that hit the outside of the net and a missed clear chance. In the 64th minute, Iraq's Ayman Hussein scored the only goal with a powerful header.
The titleholder controlled the game after that, securing a valuable victory to temporarily top the group, awaiting Saudi Arabia vs. Bahrain match. (end)
hms
MENAFN22122024000071011013ID1109021802
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.