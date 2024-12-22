Iraq Beats Yemen In Their Opener Match Of Khaleeji 26

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 22 (KUNA) -- Iraq national team achieved a tough victory on Sunday against Yemen, beating it 1-0 in the opening match of Group B of Khaleeji Zain 26, currently underway in Kuwait, until January 3rd.

The match, held at Jaber Al-Mubarak Stadium, as Iraq dominated early, creating several chances, but Yemen had a few close calls, including a shot that hit the outside of the net and a missed clear chance. In the 64th minute, Iraq's Ayman Hussein scored the only goal with a powerful header.

The titleholder controlled the game after that, securing a valuable victory to temporarily top the group, awaiting Saudi Arabia vs. Bahrain match. (end)

