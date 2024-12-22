(MENAFN- Robotics & News) ABB Robotics selects T-Robotics and Mbodi as AI startup winners

December 22, 2024 by David Edwards

ABB Robotics has selected T-Robotics and Mbodi as the winners of its 2024 ABB Robotics AI Startup Challenge, marking what the industrial giant says is“a significant milestone” in advancing artificial intelligence solutions for industrial robotics.

Selected from over 100 global applicants, these pioneering startups will help transform how industrial robots understand, learn, and adapt to complex environments through breakthrough artificial intelligence solutions.

Marc Segura, president of ABB Robotics, says:“Today's manufacturing challenges demand solutions that combine simplicity with sophisticated AI capabilities.

“T-Robotics and Mbodi demonstrated groundbreaking innovations and by collaborating with both, we will accelerate the development of more intuitive, adaptable and easier-to-use robotic solutions that will make business more efficient, flexible and resilient.”

T-Robotics has developed breakthrough physical AI models that allow operators to program robots through natural conversation while maintaining precision through industry-specific skill models. This innovative approach significantly reduces programming time while ensuring optimal performance across various manufacturing scenarios.

Asad Tirmizi, founder of T-Robotics, says:“The convergence of robotics and physical AI will transform how manufacturing operates.

“We're thrilled to partner with ABB in pioneering this transition towards a future where robots become intelligent assistants helping us produce better.”

Mbodi's AI platform introduces real-time skill acquisition capabilities, enabling robots to learn and adapt to new tasks on the fly, through written and spoken natural language and demonstration.

Their technology represents a major advancement in making robotic automation accessible to businesses of all sizes, particularly those seeking flexible solutions for high-mix, low- volume production environments.

Sebastian Peralta, co-founder and CEO of Mbodi, says:“We're augmenting the industrial robotics experience through cutting-edge generative AI that fulfils evolving customer needs.

“As an industrial leader, ABB's enthusiasm for disruptive technologies like ours will be instrumental in driving this transformation.”

Both winners will receive $30,000 in project funding and will collaborate directly with ABB's technology experts to develop market-ready solutions and a six-month membership to SynerLeap, ABB's startup accelerator. Both T-Robotics and Mbodi expect to launch their first commercial application with ABB in 2025.

Segura says:“The disruptive potential of Generative AI in robotics is vast, but requires focused scrutiny. By focusing on three pivotal areas -natural language programming, skill learning, and autonomous decision-making – we identified two key solutions that position us to accelerate AI-driven, market-ready industrial products.

“This approach aligns with ABB's vision of creating robots that are more intuitive, adaptable, and efficient, paving the way for a new era of AI-powered robotics innovation.”

ABB supports startup engagement, collaboration and investment through its business-led initiative, ABB Robotics & Automation Ventures (ABB RA Ventures), which leverages robotics and automation industry expertise to engage, collaborate with and invest in leading, disruptive and innovative early-stage companies of strategic relevance globally.

The ABB Robotics AI Startup Challenge is part of ABB's wider Innovation Ecosystem, which is driven by collaboration and the transformative potential of emerging technologies.

Through initiatives designed to identify, support and scale-up promising startups across all industries, ABB partners with pioneering businesses to accelerate innovation. These collaborative efforts bring new solutions to market, advancing ABB's mission to create a more sustainable and productive future.