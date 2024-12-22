Britney Spears Hits Back At Haters Of Her Instagram Dancing Videos: 'Fk Off If You Don't Like My Dance Moves'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Pop icon Britney Spears has opened up about the emotional toll rude comments about her Instagram dancing videos have taken on her. In a candid Instagram post on Friday, the 42-year-old revealed that she often deals with "severe sadness" due to the criticism she receives online.

“I took the of myself dancing down because so many people said so many mean things... if they only knew how severe my sadness is,” Spears wrote, alongside a series of photos, including memes and an image of herself sitting on the beach.

Spears expressed frustration with the negativity, stating,“It is a f–king miracle from God that I played and danced, period. It is insane!!!” She further emphasized her feelings of isolation, saying, "There's so much I haven't even shown but it saddens me people say mean things about me. I'm so damn sick of people saying they are concerned and if you don't like the way I move, f–k off and don't watch it!!!”

The singer also revealed that she had nearly canceled a recent beach vacation due to her sadness but found solace in the calming atmosphere once she arrived at the destination. She described the vacation as a turning point, saying that after listening to some“dark music” and reflecting on her experiences, she found some comfort at the ocean.

| Who is Justin Baldoni? Actor who is accused of sexual harassment by Blake Lively

Spears has been outspoken about the criticism she receives for her dance videos, previously clapping back at rock legend Ozzy Osbourne after he publicly criticized her dancing. She told Osbourne and his family to "kindly f–k off" after he said he was "fed up" with her posts. Spears has also faced mockery from other public figures, including Abby Lee Miller, who criticized her performance style earlier this year.

| Is Britney Spears okay? Fans react to her bizarre 'I'm 5, starting Kindergarten'

Despite the backlash, Spears has continued to defend her dancing, urging followers who disapprove to move on from her posts. In a 2021 Instagram post, she told critics,“if you don't want to see my precious ass dancing in my living room or it's not up to your standards ... go read a f–king book !!!!!”