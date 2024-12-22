Govt. Of Telangana And Heartfulness Host World Meditation Day Aligned With The Proposed 18Th UNSGD

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai / Hyderabad, 20 December 2024: The of Telangana and Heartfulness Institute are hosting a mass meditation event this World Meditation Day on 21 December 2024 at Gachibowli Stadium. Gracing the occasion will be Shri Jishnu Dev Varma – Hon'ble Governor of Telangana; Shri Revanth Reddy – Hon'ble Chief of Telangana; Shri Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka – Deputy Chief Minister of Telangana; Shri Jupally Krishna Rao – Hon'ble Minister for & Culture, Govt. of Telangana at the mega event celebrating the significance of meditation in our lives. The meditation session will be led by Rev. Daaji – Guide of Heartfulness and President of Shri Ram Chandra Mission. Rev. Daaji has urged to integrate 'Thought-pollution' as the 18th UNSDG (United Nations Sustainable Development Goal) and sees meditation as an indispensable tool for overcoming thought-pollution.



The Govt. of Telangana is not only emphasising on the adopting meditation as the means for holistic health but also to keep the ancient wisdom of India alive through meditative practices. Heartfulness is supporting the initiative by applying the ancient technique of Pranahuti or Divine energy-transmission for Heartfulness meditation. The benefits of Heartfulness meditation as backed by science are multifarious which include improving focus, the ability to make right decisions, improve cognitive abilities in students, achieve the highest human potential; and promote holistic health – mental, physical, emotional and spiritual health, and above all promote equanimity for sustainable future.



Rev Daaji – Guide of Heartfulness & President of Shri Ram Chandra Mission said,“We are very happy to support the Govt. of Telangana in this meditation initiative this World Meditation Day. Only through meditation can humanity reach Divinity. We are talking about balancing both the spiritual and materials aspects of life and achieving the highest level of consciousness. A collective consciousness is possible through tackling thought-pollution which I hope is integrated as the 18th UNSDG.”





About Heartfulness: Heartfulness offers a simple set of meditative practices and lifestyle changes, first developed at the turn of the twentieth century and formalized into teaching through the Shri Ram Chandra Mission in 1945 in India with a goal to bring peace, happiness, and wisdom to one heart at a time. These practices are a modern form of Yoga designed to support contentment, inner calm, and stillness, compassion, courage, and clarity of thought, as the first step towards a purposeful life. They are simple and easily adopted and are appropriate for people from all walks of life, cultures, religious beliefs, and economic situations, who are over the age of fifteen. Ongoing training in Heartfulness practices continues at thousands of schools and colleges, and over 100,000 professionals are meditating in corporations, non-governmental, and government bodies worldwide. More than 5,000 Heartfulness Centers are supported by thousands of certified volunteer trainers and millions of practitioners in 160 countries.

