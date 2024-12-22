EU To Announce 16Th Sanctions Package Against Russia On Ukraine War Anniversary

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The European Union is planning to adopt a 16th package of sanctions against Russia on February 24, 2025, the third anniversary of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

That's according to the German newspaper Welt , which cites sources in Brussels, Ukrinform reports.

In addition to economic sanctions, the package will also target individuals involved in "hybrid warfare."

EU diplomats said the package was intended as a "clear signal" to Moscow and would "contain measures against specific sectors of the Russian that have not yet been covered or have only been covered inadequately." In addition, the 16th package of sanctions is to include further measures against individuals and organizations that "are to be regarded as propagandists of the Russian regime and are responsible for undermining Ukraine's territorial integrity," the newspaper said.

The European Commission and the European External Action Service (EEAS) are working to finalize entry bans and asset freezes for individuals accused of spying for Russia and spreading disinformation, including in Germany. However, Brussels acknowledged that it would be "challenging" to track down people involved in so-called hybrid Russian attacks and to prove that they were involved. That is why it has not yet been clearly decided whether there will be sanctions on February 24 for espionage for Russia and disinformation.

On December 16, the EU adopted its 15th package of sanctions against Russia.