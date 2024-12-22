Qatar Airways To Resume Daily Service To Canberra From December 2025

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dhaka: Qatar Airways is set to restore daily flights to Canberra, the capital city of Australia, effective December 2025.

The daily flights to Canberra will operate via Melbourne to the airline's hub, Hamad International Airport, in Doha, said a release, adding, the flights will be operated by 777-300ER aircraft, featuring the airline's Q-suite business class cabins and complimentary high-speed Starlink wi-fi for all passengers.

On the development, Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, Chief Executive Officer, Qatar Airways, said,“We are delighted to be able to serve Canberra once again. The nation's capital, the political heart of Australia, rightly expects to be served by a range of international airlines, and I am proud that we are able to play our part in that.”

The Oneworld alliance member suspended operations to Canberra during the Covid-19 pandemic. The resumption comes on top of the launch of sales of Virgin Australia's new services from Sydney, Brisbane, Perth, and Melbourne to more than 100 destinations across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, operated on Qatar Airways aircraft.

Qatar Airways Privilege Club and Virgin Australia's Velocity Frequent Flyer loyalty members will have maximised earning and redemption opportunities on the Canberra services, and eligible passengers will also enjoy reciprocal lounge benefits.

