Azerbaijani Cultural Centers Abroad Discuss Future Plans In Rome
12/22/2024 8:07:23 AM
A report meeting of Azerbaijani cultural centers operating
abroad was held in Rome with the participation of Azerbaijan's
Minister of Culture, Adil Karimli. The event brought together key
representatives from cultural centers in several countries to
discuss past achievements and future initiatives,
Azernews reports.
According to Azernews, the meeting was attended by Leyla
Gasimova, Director of the Cultural Center of Azerbaijan in Austria;
Elgun Niftaliyev, Deputy Director; Samir Abbasov, Director of the
Heydar Aliyev Azerbaijani Cultural Center in Uzbekistan; Akif
Marifli, Deputy Director of the Center; Nadir Alimirzayev, Deputy
Director of the Center in Germany; Isa Mammadov, Counselor of
Azerbaijan's Embassy in France; Nigar Huseynova; and Deputy
Director of the Center in Italy, Gulnar Tagizadeh.
The meeting's primary objective was to coordinate the activities
of Azerbaijani cultural centers abroad, review reports for
2023–2024, and discuss plans for 2025. Participants presented
reports on their activities during the mentioned period and shared
insights on completed projects.
The discussions also included plans for the coming year,
emphasizing the cultural centers' role in promoting Azerbaijani
heritage worldwide. Proposed initiatives and events for 2025 were
outlined to strengthen cultural ties and increase Azerbaijan's
presence on the global stage.
