عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijani Cultural Centers Abroad Discuss Future Plans In Rome

Azerbaijani Cultural Centers Abroad Discuss Future Plans In Rome


12/22/2024 8:07:23 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A report meeting of Azerbaijani cultural centers operating abroad was held in Rome with the participation of Azerbaijan's Minister of Culture, Adil Karimli. The event brought together key representatives from cultural centers in several countries to discuss past achievements and future initiatives, Azernews reports.

According to Azernews, the meeting was attended by Leyla Gasimova, Director of the Cultural Center of Azerbaijan in Austria; Elgun Niftaliyev, Deputy Director; Samir Abbasov, Director of the Heydar Aliyev Azerbaijani Cultural Center in Uzbekistan; Akif Marifli, Deputy Director of the Center; Nadir Alimirzayev, Deputy Director of the Center in Germany; Isa Mammadov, Counselor of Azerbaijan's Embassy in France; Nigar Huseynova; and Deputy Director of the Center in Italy, Gulnar Tagizadeh.

The meeting's primary objective was to coordinate the activities of Azerbaijani cultural centers abroad, review reports for 2023–2024, and discuss plans for 2025. Participants presented reports on their activities during the mentioned period and shared insights on completed projects.

The discussions also included plans for the coming year, emphasizing the cultural centers' role in promoting Azerbaijani heritage worldwide. Proposed initiatives and events for 2025 were outlined to strengthen cultural ties and increase Azerbaijan's presence on the global stage.

MENAFN22122024000195011045ID1109021293


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search