Azerbaijani Cultural Centers Abroad Discuss Future Plans In Rome

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A report meeting of Azerbaijani cultural centers operating abroad was held in Rome with the participation of Azerbaijan's Minister of Culture, Adil Karimli. The event brought together key representatives from cultural centers in several countries to discuss past achievements and future initiatives, Azernews reports.

According to Azernews, the meeting was attended by Leyla Gasimova, Director of the Cultural Center of Azerbaijan in Austria; Elgun Niftaliyev, Deputy Director; Samir Abbasov, Director of the Heydar Aliyev Azerbaijani Cultural Center in Uzbekistan; Akif Marifli, Deputy Director of the Center; Nadir Alimirzayev, Deputy Director of the Center in Germany; Isa Mammadov, Counselor of Azerbaijan's Embassy in France; Nigar Huseynova; and Deputy Director of the Center in Italy, Gulnar Tagizadeh.

The meeting's primary objective was to coordinate the activities of Azerbaijani cultural centers abroad, review reports for 2023–2024, and discuss plans for 2025. Participants presented reports on their activities during the mentioned period and shared insights on completed projects.

The discussions also included plans for the coming year, emphasizing the cultural centers' role in promoting Azerbaijani heritage worldwide. Proposed initiatives and events for 2025 were outlined to strengthen cultural ties and increase Azerbaijan's presence on the global stage.