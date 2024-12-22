Kuwait Min. Of Defense, Interior Heads To Saudi Arabia On Official Visit
12/22/2024 7:06:46 AM
KUWAIT, Dec 22 (KUNA) -- The First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Minister of Interior sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah departed on Sunday, along with an accompanying delegation, to Saudi Arabia on an official visit to the sisterly Kingdom.
He was seen off at Kuwait International Airport by the Saudi Ambassador to the State of Kuwait, Prince Sultan bin Saad Al-Saoud, and security officers. (end)
