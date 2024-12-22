Kuwait Min. Of Defense, Interior Heads To Saudi Arabia On Official Visit

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 22 (KUNA) -- The First Deputy Prime Minister, of Defense and Minister of Interior Fahad Yusuf Saud departed on Sunday, along with an accompanying delegation, to Saudi Arabia on an official visit to the sisterly Kingdom.

He was seen off at Kuwait International Airport by the Saudi Ambassador to the State of Kuwait, Prince Sultan bin Saad Al-Saoud, and security officers. (end)

