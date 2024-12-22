(MENAFN) Jean-Daniel Ruch, a former Swiss ambassador to Türkiye, has accused the US and UK of "immorally" blocking peace talks between Ukraine and Russia in April 2022, aiming to weaken Moscow. Ruch, who was in Türkiye during the negotiations, recalled that Ukraine and Russia had preliminarily agreed to a truce, where Ukraine would abandon its ambitions, declare neutrality, and limit its military forces in exchange for international security guarantees. However, Ukrainian negotiators suddenly withdrew from the agreement.



Ruch claimed that British Prime pressured Ukrainian officials not to sign the deal and continue fighting, a claim that Johnson has vehemently denied, calling it a lie. Ruch described the West’s interference in the peace talks as “deeply immoral,” arguing that a ceasefire was within reach, and that continuing the war would lead to tens of thousands, if not hundreds of thousands, of deaths.



The diplomat further stated that Johnson’s role in the talks was driven by American interests, suggesting that the former British leader was acting on behalf of the US. Russian President Vladimir Putin has indicated that Moscow remains open to the terms proposed in the 2022 talks but claims the West's opposition prevented any peace agreement.

