Pro-Russian Actors Behind Rallies Against“Rights Violations In Ukraine” - Watchdog

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Reports about the rallies "against human rights violations in Ukraine" announced in several European cities is part of a wider campaign orchestrated by pro-Russian forces.

That's according to the Center for Countering Disinformation under the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

It has been established that the accounts on X, calling for rallies in Cologne, Berlin, and Paris, are run by pro-Russian actors or have been associated with Russia's propaganda machine.

Some of those allegedly belong to Ukrainians“who fled mobilization” but they have either been inactive or circulated overtly pro-Russian content.

"The goal of this provocation is to undermine support for Ukraine abroad, supposedly demonstrate Ukrainians' discontent with the authorities, and discredit the mobilization campaign. This is a typical tactic applied by Russian propaganda to spread disinformation in Europe," the watchdog explained.

As reported earlier, reports circulated across social media on "rallies against human rights violations in Ukraine" scheduled to be held in Cologne, Paris, and Berlin on December 21, and calls were made to "anti-war comrades, regardless of nationality," to join in organizing the same events in other cities.