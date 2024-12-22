Fairpoint: The ‘Push’ Complaint Politics May Hurt Rahul Gandhi More

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 22 (IANS) Maybe it happened, or maybe it didn't... There is a clear line between the two assumptions, which remain mere allegations until the court delivers its verdict. Till then, the line will continue to be; but in the meantime, perceptions have been built and narratives floated.

When the incident involves a person like Rahul Gandhi, there is an aggressive clash of narratives of“did not” and“did”.

The of Rahul Gandhi hurrying away from the wheelchair carrying an BJP MP Pratap Sarangi, in the Parliament premises on December 19, while muttering "he (Sarangi) pushed me," did not reflect well on the Congress leader. Gandhi, wearing a blue half-sleeve T-shirt, could have handled the situation better regarding the 70-year-old man, who was bleeding from his left temple.

The incident is under investigation, and until the truth is revealed, all claims remain allegations.

For the people, who elected the MPs and watched the happenings on news television or social media platforms, the pictures of injured men were not indicating any doubts. The situation for Rahul Gandhi has become more serious as a woman MP filed a complaint with Rajya Sabha accusing him of misbehaving with her by standing too close and causing discomfort during the December 19 protest in the Parliament premises. Later, while reacting to the allegations, the Congress leader said that he was trying to go inside through the Parliament entrance, and BJP MPs tried to stop him and threaten him.

The Congress party and BJP are building their narratives. The two injured MPs are in hospital and the National Commission for Women (NCW) has also taken cognizance of the woman MP's complaint. An FIR has been registered under the various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 against Rahul Gandhi in connection to the Parliament scuffle. He has been booked under several charges which carry prison sentences of up to seven years. Of the Sections, the ones under 117 and 125 are cognizable offences for which the police can arrest without a warrant (from the court).

What will happen in the case is not a matter of conjecture; it, however, is a reflection on the Gandhi scion who aspires to be the Prime Minister of the country. The incident also exposes the state of current politics and Parliament.

People elect leaders to Parliament, believing they will act in their best interest and guide the country toward progress. But the same leaders will turn debates into street brawls. It is aptly said that“success, effectiveness and prestige of any institution rests on its orderly functioning and the extent to which it adheres to standards of discipline, dignity and decorum for discharging its activities.”

The happenings in both Houses of Parliament -- Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha -- have been contrary to this. It has witnessed more ruckus, and now violence, though not in the House but on the premises.

The entire winter session, which commenced on November 25 and was adjourned sine die on December 20, was stormy and ended on a dismal note. The productivity of Lok Sabha was approximately 54.5 per cent and that of Rajya Sabha was approximately 40 per cent, as per the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.

Such a low percentage of output is sure to fetch a negative remark in any workplace for any employee, but nothing of the sort happens to the MPs. As witnessed in this session, the aim of the political parties seemed to not let Parliament function and the same happened.

This is not the first time that the functioning has not been up to the mark, but it is perhaps for the time that MPs got engaged in physical altercations, and the Leader of Opposition (LoP) is the main accused.

The country has seen such occurrences in state Assemblies where MLAs have indulged in physical fights. One of the most unforgettable cases is the one that happened on March 25, 1989, in the Tamil Nadu Assembly where Jayalalithaa, the LoP then, was assaulted. She reportedly walked out of the Assembly with dishevelled hair, a torn saree and tears in her eyes. Few Photographs taken that time showed her so.

What happened in Parliament premises on December 19 may not augur well for Rahul Gandhi. Whether he pushed the MPs or hurt the sentiments of a woman may finally be decided after legal scrutiny, but the impression of him has taken a hit.

The Congress leader, who led his party at one point in time, has more failures to his credit. His personal performances in the successive Lok Sabha elections have been commendable, but his party's performance has been gradually declining.

December 19 is one of those moments in Parliament's history where discipline, decorum and dignity were violated. The answers need to be found and that too within a timeframe.

When disruption in legislatures becomes a regular feature, it not only results in loss of taxpayer's money but also projects a negative image of legislatures, which can lead to erosion of faith in these institutions. Lack of discipline and decorum in legislatures cannot augur well for the health of our parliamentary democracy, said Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in August.

And the latest physical altercations, the images of wounded MPs and the anguish of a woman leader, are proof that all is not well in the political top class, irrespective of the party line, who occupy seats in Parliament. The Opposition, with Rahul Gandhi, in particular, needs an honest introspection, at least for the sake of the Constitution, the book he takes pride in flaunting.

