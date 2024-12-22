Israeli military confesses failure in intercepting hypersonic ballistic missile launched by Yemen

(MENAFN) The Israeli military has officially admitted that it failed to intercept a hypersonic ballistic missile launched by Yemeni towards Tel Aviv. According to a report by Al Jazeera, the Israeli Air Force is currently evaluating the damage caused by the missile strike. Initial investigations revealed that three interceptor missiles were fired from two separate defense systems, but they were unsuccessful in preventing the Yemeni missile from reaching its target.



This missile attack has been widely praised by Palestinian resistance groups, including Hamas and Islamic Jihad, who celebrated the strike as a demonstration of support for the Palestinian cause. Hamas, in a statement reported by Al Mayadeen, expressed deep gratitude for Yemen's continued solidarity with the Palestinian people. The group also highlighted the longstanding and strong relationship between the peoples of Palestine and Yemen, emphasizing the shared struggle for justice and freedom.



Similarly, Islamic Jihad congratulated Yemen for its successful attack on Zionist targets, calling it an act of courage and resilience. The group expressed pride in Yemen’s unwavering commitment to Palestine and its people. They also noted that Yemen’s actions serve as an inspiring example to freedom-seekers around the world, underscoring the global solidarity in the fight against oppression.



The missile strike is seen as a significant gesture of solidarity, adding to the growing support for Palestine from various regional actors. It also highlights the ongoing tensions in the Middle East, with Yemen continuing to play a prominent role in supporting Palestinian resistance.

