I Have Nothing To Hide, Says Lehlanya

(MENAFN- The Post) MASERU – A much feared famo gang leader Sarele 'Lehlanya' Sello says he has“nothing to hide from the police”.

Lehlanya, who was on the police's wanted list, handed himself over to the on Monday.

He spent the day at the police headquarters being questioned by the police in the presence of his lawyer, Advocate Fusi Sehapi.

Sello first surrendered to the police on Monday but was sent back with an instruction to come back yesterday





His decision to hand himself over to the police followed a notice issued on September 25 which stated that he was wanted in connection with a video that was circulating on social media.

In the video, Lehlanya allegedly insulted Prime Minister Samuel Matekane and the Lesotho Defence Force (LDF) command.

The video was reportedly in reaction to the government's decision to ban famo songs associated with his Terene ea Mokata-Lirope gang.

Sello also allegedly criticised the LDF command, accusing them of being“drunk with power.”

Following the notice, Sello and seven other Terene gang members filed an urgent case against the police and the LDF





They requested the court to mandate that any interrogation occur in the presence of their lawyers and to declare that the LDF does not have jurisdiction to arrest or detain them.

High Court judge Justice 'Maseforo Mahase ruled in their favour, granting their requests.

But in an unexpected twist, when Sello surrendered on Monday, the police turned him away, instructing him to return yesterday.

Sources close to the matter revealed that Sello's move caught the police off guard, forcing them to delay proceedings while consulting with army officials, as they reportedly did not have a solid case against him.

“The problem is the court order. The initial plan was for the police to apprehend him and hand him over to the soldiers involved in Operation Fiela, but the court order has obstructed that plan,” said a source who spoke on condition of anonymity





When Sello returned to the police headquarters yesterday, another source revealed that the Commissioner of Police Borotho Matsoso instructed officers to adhere strictly to the court order, explicitly prohibiting any involvement of the army in the interrogation process.

Matsoso is an admitted advocate of the High Court.

Those who questioned Sello described him as highly cooperative, stating there was no need to detain him.

“He will return to the police headquarters tomorrow for further questioning,” a source with intimate knowledge of the matter said.

“So far, we have not found any evidence to substantiate the alleged crime,” the source said





Several sources told thepost that Sello assured the police that he was willing to bring any of his gang members in for questioning if required.

In a brief interview at the police headquarters yesterday, Sello reiterated his stance, asserting his innocence.

“I have nothing to hide. It was just a matter of time before I surrendered myself to the police to understand why I was a wanted man,” Sello said.

“We had cordial discussions with the police throughout the day in the presence of my lawyer, and I will be back tomorrow morning,” he said.

“I have always said I am ready to assist the police with anything they need from me.”Advertisement





Sello has consistently made headlines for alleged involvement in serious crimes in both Lesotho and South Africa, yet he has neither been arrested nor prosecuted.

Khotsofalang Koloi