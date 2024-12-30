Health Ministry In Gaza Says 27 Killed In 24 Hours

Women mourn next to bodies wrapped in blankets at a Baptist hospital morgue in Gaza City, on December 27, 2024, amid the ongoing Israeli war of aggression against the Palestinian territory (AFP photo)

Women mourn next to bodies wrapped in blankets at a Baptist hospital morgue in Gaza City, on December 27, 2024, amid the ongoing Israeli war of aggression against the Palestinian territory (AFP photo)

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) GAZA STRIP, Palestinian Territories - The health in Hamas-run Gaza said on Monday that 27 people were killed in the Palestinian territory in the past 24 hours, taking the overall death toll of the war to 45,541.

The ministry also said in a statement that at least 108,338 people had been wounded in more than 14 months of war between Israel and Hamas, triggered by the Palestinian group's October 7, 2023 attack.

Israel's military had killed approximately 20 Palestinians in a raid on Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza's Beit Lahia, and the World Health Organisation (WHO) said it left the area's last major health facility emptied of patients and staff.

Gaza health officials and the WHO said the raid forced the hospital out of service.

Since October 6 this year, Israeli operations in Gaza have focused on the north, where they say their land and air offensive aims to prevent Hamas from regrouping.

Gaza's civil defence agency said an air strike hit a hospital Sunday, killing at least seven people.

"Seven martyrs and several injured people, including critical cases, have been recovered following the Israeli strike on the upper floor of Al-Wafaa Hospital in central Gaza City," a civil defence agency statement said.

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said the hospital was still in use.

"The Al-Wafaa Hospital is partially operational, providing care to patients with physical disabilities," the ministry's director general, Munir Al Barsh, told AFP.

"The hospital had been rehabilitated and was getting ready to receive patients. Had it not been targeted by Israeli shelling today, it would have been ready to fully reopen in the next few days," he said.

The United Nations humanitarian agency, OCHA, said that on Tuesday the Israeli military had also "reportedly entered the Indonesian Hospital, ordering patients, caregivers and staff to evacuate to Gaza city."

The same day, "military tanks reportedly attacked the third floor of the eastern wing of the Al Awda Hospital, causing panic", following previous air strikes that damaged the facility, OCHA said.