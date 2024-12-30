Ex-England Football Coach Southgate Awarded Knighthood In New Year Honours List

(MENAFN- IANS) London, Dec 31 (IANS) Former England men's senior manager Gareth Southgate has been recognised in the New Year Honours List for 2025.

After leading England to four major tournaments and overseeing two EURO Finals and a semi-final appearance, Southgate has been awarded a knighthood, having previously been made an OBE in 2019, the FA said in a release.

Gareth left his position as Three Lions boss after almost eight years in charge earlier this year, following the EURO 2024 Final against Spain with a record of 102 games in charge with 61 wins, 24 draws and 17 defeats. This comes on top of his 57 caps and two goals for England as a player and 37 games in charge of England men's under-21s prior to his appointment as senior team manager.

“On behalf of us all at the Football Association, I congratulate Sir Gareth on this richly-deserved honour. Throughout his career in the game as a player, coach and change-maker, he has embodied the best of English football," FA chair Debbie Hewitt said.

“One of our greatest ever managers, Sir Gareth's remarkable coaching achievements across four major tournaments include two successive EURO finals, equalling our best-ever men's World Cup performance away from home and being ranked in the world's top five for more than five years," she said.

Former West Ham, Everton and Manchester United manager David Moyes receives an OBE for services to association football, while former Liverpool and Scotland captain and broadcaster Alan Hansen has been awarded an MBE for his services to association football and broadcasting.