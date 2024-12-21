TEAMSTERS AT KSBD AIR HUB JOIN LARGEST-EVER U.S. STRIKE AGAINST AMAZON

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

San Bernardino Workers Put Pressure on $2 Trillion Corporation to Recognize Union



SAN BERNARDINO, Calif., Dec. 21, 2024

/PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday at 12 p.m. PST, Teamsters at the KSBD air hub in San Bernardino joined their co-workers on strike against the corporation's relentless greed. Thousands of Teamsters are striking at DBK4 and JFK8 in New York City; DGT8 in Atlanta; DFX4, DAX5, and DAX8 in Southern California; DCK6 in San Francisco; and DIL7 in Skokie, Ill., in addition to picketing at hundreds of facilities across the country.

Amazon forced its workers to strike by illegally refusing to negotiate for a labor agreement. The corporation has ignored repeated demands to bargain for a contract.

"These workers have the courage to face down a giant and the conviction to demand what they've rightfully earned. No matter how hard Amazon tries to hold them down, our members' spirits are strong and will never be broken," said Teamsters General President Sean M. O'Brien.

The Teamsters Union represents nearly 10,000 Amazon workers at 10 warehouses and delivery stations. Even though Amazon is worth $2 trillion, workers are forced to work for low wages in unsafe working conditions.

"We don't want to be on the picket line this close to the holidays, but Amazon left us no other option," said Ayden Huett, a worker at KSBD. "Amazon has shown time and again that they will not improve how they treat us unless we fight. And that's exactly what we're doing."

KSBD is Amazon's largest air hub on the West Coast. Over 1,000 workers from the facility have unionized with the Teamsters.

"We know how vital KSBD is to Amazon," said Tobias Cheng, a worker at the air hub. "For how much we do for this company, we deserve higher pay, better benefits, and safer work conditions."

