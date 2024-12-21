New Desert Experience By Visit Qatar Opens At Ras Abrouq
Doha, Qatar: A first-of-its-kind desert activation by Visit Qatar is now open to the public at Ras Abrouq from December 18 to January 18, 2025.
Located on the edge of the UNESCO-protected Al-Reem Biosphere Reserve, this unique destination offers a perfect blend of adventure, relaxation and cultural experiences at accessible prices.
Visitors can explore immersive zones, including 'Habitas Resort, The Desert Escape, film City, Wildlife Park, and the Glamping Zone.
Highlights range from hot air balloon rides, which are weekly scheduled, to daily camel parades, cultural installations and educational workshops.
