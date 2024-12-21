XP Expands Agro-Finance Reach: Custom Solutions for Overlooked Sector

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In a move to capture Brazil's lucrative agribusiness market, firm XP Investimentos has partnered with three former Santander executives. This strategic alliance aims to bridge a critical gap in services for mid-sized agricultural enterprises.



Ricardo França, David Mailler Bocalon, and Clemilson Franco have launched Sogima, an XP- affiliated investment advisory firm. Their goal? To amass R$1 billion ($170 million) in assets under management by 2026, focusing exclusively on agribusiness clients.



This sector's significance is clear: 25% of XP's current agribusiness clients are companies with over R$100 million in annual revenue. Yet, a vast untapped market exists between small farmers and large corporations.







"Small producers have government credit, big players access capital markets. There's a vacuum for medium players, and we see a great opportunity there," França explains.



XP's strategy goes beyond traditional banking. They've created specialized desks for currency hedging and commodities trading, offering tailored solutions that many large banks overlook.

Sogima plans to expand from São Paulo to interior regions, targeting clients in agricultural hubs across five states. This move capitalizes on the founders' extensive industry relationships and XP's growing network of agribusiness-focused offices.



Despite recent challenges in the sector, including a spike in bankruptcies, França remains optimistic. He views these issues as part of the industry's natural cycle, noting that experienced producers are prepared for market fluctuations.



This partnership represents XP's commitment to becoming a key player in agricultural finance. By offering specialized services and leveraging industry expertise, XP is positioning itself at the forefront of Brazil's evolving agribusiness financial landscape.







