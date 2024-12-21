Kabul Scorns Blinken's Remarks On IEA Isolation

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): In response to recent remarks by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) asserted it is not isolated and maintains strong ties with numerous countries.

Blinken had urged Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) in Syria to keep its promises of forming an inclusive government, while also advising the group to learn from the global isolation faced by IEA.

In reaction, IEA's deputy spokesman Hamdullah Fitrat said Afghanistan was not isolated and enjoyed political, economic, and relations with many nations.

He added: "We have active political representation in various countries, and we have exchanged delegations with key global players. The Islamic Emirate has been fully committed to the Doha Agreement.

“The commitments made in the deal are clear and firm, with no provisions allowing external interference in our internal affairs.”

Without providing further specifics, Fitrat insisted the recent changes in Afghanistan were made in line with the Sharia law and urged other nations to refrain from meddling in the country's internal matters.

