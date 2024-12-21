Trump’s Ukraine envoy strongly criticizes assassination of Russian general

(MENAFN) Keith Kellogg, the US President-elect Donald Trump’s special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, stated that the assassination of Russian General Igor Kirillov in Moscow is unlikely to obstruct peace talks but described the attack as “not a smart move” for Ukraine. Kirillov, who led the Russian Radiological, Chemical, and Biological Defense Forces, was killed in an explosion on Tuesday in southeastern Moscow. Russian authorities have arrested a suspect allegedly recruited by Ukrainian intelligence to carry out the attack.



In an interview with Fox News, Kellogg was asked if the killing would affect peace negotiations between Moscow and Kiev, which Trump hopes to facilitate once he assumes office. Kellogg responded, “I don’t think it’s really a setback,” but emphasized that there are certain rules in warfare, and killing high-ranking officers like generals in their hometowns goes beyond what is typically acceptable. “It’s not smart to do,” he added, criticizing the assassination as a violation of these rules.



Following the incident, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev warned that NATO officials supporting Ukraine could now be considered legitimate military targets. Kellogg, a former US Army lieutenant general, confirmed that he would visit Kiev before Trump’s inauguration for a “fact-finding” mission, although he is not planning a trip to Moscow at this time, though he is open to the idea.



Kellogg, a strong advocate for military aid to Ukraine in the past, was appointed as Trump's envoy for Ukraine and Russia last month. Trump has pledged to secure peace in the region swiftly, although he has not revealed specific strategies for achieving this goal.



Kellogg previously suggested that military support from the US could be used to pressure both Moscow and Kiev into peace talks, urging Ukraine to negotiate or risk losing US assistance. Moscow insists that any agreement must include Ukraine ceasing its military operations and recognizing the territorial changes in the Donbas, Crimea, and other regions occupied by Russia. The Kremlin has stated that its military objectives, which include Ukraine’s demilitarization, neutrality, and denazification, must be met before peace can be achieved.



