MOD: Azerbaijani Serviceman Receives Injury Due To Mine Explosion

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “On December 20, at around 12:00, Azerbaijan serviceman, Salmanov Ziyad Ilgar was stepping on an anti-personnel mine while performing service and combat tasks in the direction of the Sadarak district of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic on the Azerbaijani-Armenian conditional border,” Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.

“After receiving first medical aid, the wounded serviceman was immediately evacuated to a military medical facility. His life is not in danger.

The investigation on the incident is underway,” the ministry added.