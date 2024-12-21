MOD: Azerbaijani Serviceman Receives Injury Due To Mine Explosion
12/21/2024 12:08:48 AM
“On December 20, at around 12:00, Azerbaijan army serviceman,
Salmanov Ziyad Ilgar was injured stepping on an anti-personnel mine
while performing service and combat tasks in the direction of the
Sadarak district of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic on the
Azerbaijani-Armenian conditional border,” Azernews reports, citing
Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.
“After receiving first medical aid, the wounded serviceman was
immediately evacuated to a military medical facility. His life is
not in danger.
The investigation on the incident is underway,” the ministry
added.
