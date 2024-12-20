Weber Shandwick Strengthens APAC Leadership Team

(MENAFN- PRovoke) SINGAPORE - Weber Shandwick has announced key leadership appointments across its Asia Pacific operations, part of the agency's larger effort to on drive growth and enhance its regional capabilities.



Polka Yu has been named APAC chief integration officer and managing director for Hong Kong and South China (Shenzhen). In this dual role, Yu (pictured) will spearhead integrated marketing strategies to expand the firm's footprint while strengthening relationships with top-tier clients and cultivating new business across the region.



Yu, most recently Burson deputy APAC president, will also lead the China Go Global initiative, supporting international communications for China-based clients through the firm's Hong Kong and Shenzhen offices. With two decades of experience in global campaign strategy and business development in Hong Kong and mainland China, Yu brings a wealth of expertise to her expanded responsibilities.



Carolyn Devanayagam, a 25-year veteran of Weber Shandwick, has been appointed managing director of Singapore. She will focus on accelerating growth by expanding the agency's capabilities in core business areas. Devanayagam will continue her role as head of corporate affairs in APAC,



Further strengthening its healthcare practice, the agency has named Robert Magyar as APAC head of healthcare. Recently appointed as a senior advisor for the region, Magyar brings over 20 years of experience in healthcare communications and strategic advisory roles across multiple markets. He will lead efforts to grow the healthcare vertical, deepen client engagement, and develop regional talent.



“These leadership appointments reflect our commitment to delivering world-class services and driving innovation for our clients in Asia Pacific,” said Tyler Kim, CEO of Weber Shandwick APAC.“Polka, Carolyn, and Robert's expertise and deep understanding of their markets and industry verticals will be pivotal in executing our growth strategy and solidifying our leadership in the region.”



