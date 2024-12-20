Bihar Attracts Rs 4,000 Cr In IT Investment Proposals At Business Summit

(MENAFN- KNN India) Patna, Dec 20 (KNN)

Bihar's information sector received proposals worth approximately Rs 4,000 crore from over 40 national and international companies during the opening day of Bihar Business Connect 2024 on Thursday.



The event drew more than 200 representatives who gathered to explore the state's potential as an emerging IT hub.

State IT Santosh Kumar Suman emphasised Bihar's ongoing digital transformation, highlighting key infrastructure developments including the Bihar State Data Centre and Digital Bihar initiatives.



These projects have strengthened connectivity, data security, and e-governance capabilities while improving public service delivery.



The minister also underscored the state's cost advantages, noting that operational expenses in Bihar are significantly lower than in metropolitan cities.

In a significant announcement, Department Secretary Abhay Kumar Singh introduced the Bihar IT Policy 2024, which includes substantial incentives for investors.



The policy offers a Rs 70 crore incentive package for companies investing Rs 100 crore in the state, which Singh claimed is the highest such offering nationwide.



He also highlighted the state's readily available infrastructure, including 10 lakh square feet of office space, and a substantial pool of IT professionals eager to return to their home state.

The summit featured a panel discussion titled "Fostering synergies: Building a vibrant IT/ITES and ESDM ecosystem in Bihar," with participation from industry leaders including HP CEO Som Satsangi and Primers Partners MD Sameer Jain.



The panelists expressed confidence in Bihar's potential as an IT investment destination, praising the state's initiatives and its trajectory toward becoming a technology hub. Special Secretary Arvind Kumar Choudhary was also among the key participants in the discussion.

(KNN Bureau)