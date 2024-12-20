Darb Al Saai Attracts More Than 102,000 Visitors Concludes Saturday

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) More than 102,000 visitors from all walks have thronged Darb Al Saai headquarters at Umm Salal Area to take part in the Qatar National Day celebrations, which concludes Saturday at 11pm.

The various venues of Darb Al Saai, which opened on December 10, feature different aspects of the original Qatari heritage, folklore, culture, tradition and history stressing the intrinsic values of the nation and its people.

The of Culture has been keen to both entertain and educate the public visiting Darb Al Saai, with special focus on children and families, while the main themes of the celebrations focuses on the one nation and the loyalty of its people to their country and its wise leadership.

Darb Al Saai is considered a unique cultural and heritage platform, showcasing Qatar's rich history and traditions through various events blending cultural, heritage, entertainment, and educational aspects.

Throughout the duration of Darb Al Saai, the Ministry of Culture has been organising 15 different main events with 104 activities that appeal to all categories of visitors while giving hem a unique space to experience firsthand the richness of local ways of life.

Some of the main attractions includes the Qatari House, the main stage, Liwan Al-Fann (Art Pavilion), Al-Bidaa, Al-Maqtar, Al-Ezbah, Al-Shaqab, Darb Al Saai Track, Al-Maseer, the Puppet Theater, the Desert Museum, the Qatari Music Museum, Qatar Reads, interactive games area, the marketplace, and others.

The main stage at Darb Al Saai hosts a wide variety of daily activities, including three poetry evenings, three cultural and religious symposiums, three plays (each with three performances), a children's play, a children's chorus performance, four operetta shows, and a musical storytelling session. There was also a number of creative workshops for children, horse riding shows and a barn area, where visitors were able to enjoy camel riding.

A live cooking competition titled 'Qatari Flavours' was conducted. Prizes for the winners are cash amounts of QR 80,000, QR 60,000, and QR 40,000 for first, second, and third places, respectively.

Darb Al Saai 2024 will be open Saturday for the last day, from 3pm to 11pm. The venue, spread across 150,000sqm, has advanced facilities and services to ensure the comfort and safety of visitors. There are 80 shops, 30 restaurants and cafes, and five traditional games area, in addition to ample parking areas at its various entry points.

