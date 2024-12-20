Texas Instruments Announces Award Agreement For CHIPS And Science Act Funding

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The U.S. Department of Commerce has awarded TI up to $1.6 billion in CHIPS Act funding to support three new 300mm wafer fabs under in Texas and Utah.

TI also expects to receive an estimated $6 billion to $8 billion from the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Tax Credit for qualified U.S. investments. The company will also receive up to $10 million to support workforce development.

LEHI, Utah and SHERMAN, Texas, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Instruments (TI) (Nasdaq: TXN ) and the U.S. Department of Commerce today announced an award agreement of up to $1.6 billion in direct funding through the U.S. CHIPS and Science Act, following the preliminary memorandum of terms announced in August 2024. The funding will help support three of TI's new 300mm wafer fabs currently under construction in Texas and Utah.

Support from the CHIPS Act, including the 25% investment tax credit, will help TI provide a geopolitically dependable supply of essential analog and embedded processing semiconductors.

Construction underway on two of Texas Instruments' new 300mm semiconductor wafer fabs in Sherman, Texas, SM1 and SM2.

"As the largest analog and embedded processing semiconductor manufacturer in the U.S., TI is uniquely positioned to provide dependable, low-cost 300mm semiconductor manufacturing capacity at scale," said

Haviv Ilan,

president and CEO of Texas Instruments. "The increasing number of electronic devices in our lives depend on our foundational chips, and we appreciate the support from the U.S. government to make the semiconductor ecosystem stronger and more resilient."

The CHIPS Act direct funding will support TI's investments through 2029 for three large-scale 300mm wafer fabs in Sherman, Texas (SM1 and SM2), and Lehi, Utah (LFAB2). Together, these fabs will manufacture tens of millions of analog and embedded processing chips every day that are critical to a variety of end markets, including automotive, industrial, personal electronics, communications equipment and enterprise systems.

Specifically, the CHIPS Act direct funding will be distributed upon completion of project milestones, supporting:





Cleanroom construction and tool installations at SM1 in Sherman, Texas;

Shell construction of SM2, a second fab in Sherman, Texas; and Cleanroom construction and tool installations at LFAB2, a second fab in Lehi, Utah.

These connected, multi-fab sites in Texas and Utah will benefit from shared infrastructure, talent and technology sharing, and a strong network of existing suppliers and community partners.



Combined, TI's three new fabs in Texas and Utah will create 2,000 company jobs, along with thousands of indirect jobs for construction, suppliers and supporting industries. TI is also investing in building its future workforce. As part of the CHIPS Act award agreement, TI will also receive up to $10 million for workplace development efforts in Texas and Utah.

Consistent with TI's longstanding commitment to responsible, sustainable manufacturing and environmental stewardship, the company's 300mm wafer fabs will be entirely powered by renewable electricity. Additionally, TI is committed to reducing overall water consumption across its operations, endeavoring to achieve a 70% water reuse capability in Sherman, Texas, and Lehi, Utah.

All of TI's new 300mm fabs are also designed to meet LEED Gold standards for structural efficiency and sustainability.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated (Nasdaq: TXN ) is a global semiconductor company that designs, manufactures, and sells analog and embedded processing chips for markets such as industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment and enterprise systems. At our core, we have a passion to create a better world by making electronics more affordable through semiconductors. This passion is alive today as each generation of innovation builds upon the last to make our technology more reliable, more affordable and lower power, making it possible for semiconductors to go into electronics everywhere. Learn more at

TI .

