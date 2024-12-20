Higher Educational Minister Congratulates The Amir
KUWAIT, Dec 20 (KUNA) -- Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Dr. Nader Al-Jalal along with the department staff have congratulated His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on the first anniversary of assuming the leadership post.
The minister in a statement on Friday underscored the multiple achievements already made in the first year of the Amir's leadership.
His Highness the Amir has affirmed his concern for boosting national values and identity "as the fences that protect Kuwait and the Kuwaitis," he penned. (end)
