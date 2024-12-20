Higher Educational Minister Congratulates The Amir

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 20 (KUNA) -- of Higher Education and Scientific Research Dr. Nader Al-Jalal along with the department staff have congratulated the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber on the first anniversary of assuming the leadership post.

The minister in a statement on Friday underscored the multiple achievements already made in the first year of the Amir's leadership.

His Highness the Amir has affirmed his concern for boosting national values and identity "as the fences that protect Kuwait and the Kuwaitis," he penned. (end)

