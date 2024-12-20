AXBIZ CONSULTING EXPANDS SERVICES WITH LAUNCH OF MICROSOFT D365 BUSINESS CENTRAL

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DALLAS SOUTHLAKE, TX, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- AxBiz Consulting, a trusted leader in Microsoft enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions, proudly announces the launch of its latest service offering: Microsoft D365 Business Central. This new addition complements the company's expertise in delivering high-quality D365 Finance & Operations (F&O) ERP implementation services.Microsoft D365 Business Central is a powerful, all-in-one ERP solution tailored for small to medium-sized businesses. It streamlines operations, enhances customer engagement, and integrates financials, sales, service, and operational processes, enabling businesses to operate more efficiently and effectively. With the introduction of this service, AxBiz Consulting aims to equip businesses with the tools they need to excel in today's competitive landscape.“We're excited to expand our portfolio with D365 Business Central,” said Aijaz Qureshi, President of AxBiz Consulting.“For over a decade, our team has been delivering exceptional ERP solutions through D365 F&O, and this new offering enables us to meet the needs of businesses seeking a streamlined, cost-effective ERP solution. Our commitment to excellence remains unchanged, and we look forward to empowering more clients with tailored solutions.”AxBiz Consulting has built a strong reputation for successful ERP implementations, helping organizations optimize their operations and reduce implementation costs. The launch of D365 Business Central underscores the company's dedication to innovation and customer success.About AxBiz ConsultingAxBiz Consulting is a premier provider of ERP solutions, specializing in Microsoft D365 Finance & Operations and now D365 Business Central. Focused on quality and delivering customized solutions that address the unique needs of every client, AxBiz Consulting helps businesses streamline workflows, enhance efficiency, and achieve sustainable growth.For more information about AxBiz Consulting and its services, visit

