5-Day MP Assembly Session Concludes, 10 Bills Passed Amid High-Voltage Drama

Bhopal, Dec 20 (IANS) As the five-day winter session of the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly concluded on Friday, as many as 10 Bills (Amendments) were passed during the House proceedings.

During five days of the session, high-voltage drama and protest over various public issues, allegations and counter-allegations from both the ruling BJP and opposition Congress, were witnessed in and outside the House.

However, despite heated exchanges between the members of BJP and Congress, the listed business was transacted, including the supplementary budget of Rs 22,460 crore, which was allocated for several departments to meet the expenses for completing several key projects.

The BJP-ruling state government brought as many as 10 Bills (Amendment) pertaining to different subjects and all those were passed with a majority. Interestingly, many of them were passed even without discussion in the House, and the Opposition also agreed on them.

The Assembly members debated mainly on two important Bills -- one related to private school fees aimed at ending the arbitrariness of private schools on fee hikes, and another 'Jan Vishwas' (Amendment of Provisions) Bill-2024.

The government said the Amendment Bill, approved targets the schools that are taking fees of more than Rs 25,000 per year and imposing arbitrary charges in the name of bus services and other charges. A high-power committee will be formed to monitor the school fee issue.

The MP Assembly also passed the 'Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill-2024' and became the first state to do so taking inspiration from the central government's Jan Vishwas Act, 2023, according to a government release.

The Bill introduced aimed at making life and business easier for the public and entrepreneurs by simplifying legal processes and ensuring transparency.

According to the government, the Bill amends 64 sections in eight acts of five departments of the state which include Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion, Energy, Co-operation, Labour and Urban Development and Housing departments.

"These include reforms like converting imprisonment into a fine, converting punishment into penalty and adding compounding provisions. Additionally, 920 outdated acts were eliminated," the government said.