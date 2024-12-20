TRAI Recommends Additional Spectrum For Indian Railways To Boost Safety

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 20 (IANS) The Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Friday released recommendations on assignment of additional spectrum to Indian Railways for its safety and security applications.

Indian Railways has sought an additional 5 MHz of paired spectrum in the 700 MHz band, free of cost, for enhancing its safety and security systems, according to Department of Telecommunications (DoT), of Communications.

“In addition to the already assigned 5 MHz (paired) frequency spectrum in the 700 MHz frequency band, an additional 5 MHz (paired) frequency spectrum in the 700 MHz frequency band should be assigned to Indian Railways for its safety and security applications along the railway tracks for captive use,” said TRAI.

According to telecom regulator, DoT should take an early decision on the Authority's earlier recommendation that to ascertain feasibility of radio access network (RAN) sharing, a field trial of RAN sharing through multi-operator core network (MOCN) may be conducted by the Ministry of Railways involving Indian Railways and NCRTC, under the supervision of DoT.

Based on the outcome of the field trial, a decision on the implementation of RAN sharing through MOCN in the overlapping areas among Indian Railways/NCRTC/other RRTS/Metro rail networks can be taken.

“While assigning the frequency spectrum to Indian Railways, the terms of frequency spectrum assignment should include a condition that in case it is determined through the field trial that RAN sharing is feasible, Indian Railways shall implement RAN sharing through MOCN in the overlapping areas with NCRTC/ other RRTS/ Metro rail networks and the same shall be governed through the guidelines issued by DoT,” according to the4 Ministry of Communications.

Spectrum harmonisation should be carried out to assign a contiguous block of 10 MHz of frequency spectrum in the 700 MHz band to Indian Railways and an adjacent 5 MHz block to NCRTC/ other RRTS/ Metro rail networks.

At the same time, it should be ensured that minimum disturbance occurs to the running networks, said the ministry.

“Spectrum charges for Indian Railways /NCRTC/ other RRTS/ Metro rail networks should be levied based on the formula for Royalty Charges and License Fees for captive use, as prescribed by DoT,” according to the recommendations.

-IANS

na/