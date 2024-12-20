Grainsworld Conference 2024 Strengthening Global Collaboration And Resilience In The Grains Sector

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 19th December 2024: The Grains World 2024 commenced with a grand opening ceremony, where an esteemed panel of dignitaries symbolized hope and collaboration in the global grains sector through the ceremonial lighting of the lamp. Distinguished representatives from various countries and organizations gathered to mark the beginning of this key global agricultural event.



The conference was officially inaugurated by a distinguished panel of leaders, including H.E. Mariano Agustin Caucino (Ambassador of Argentina), Mr. Marcelo Schunn Diniz Junqueira (Vice President, SRB), Shri Pasha Patel (Former Member of Maharashtra Legislative Council), Ms. Ariana Guedesde Oliveira (Foreign Affairs Advisor for the State of Mato Grosso to Asia), Mr. Deepak Pareek (Convenor, GGPC), and Mr. Ashwani Bakshi (CEO, ICFA).



The dignitaries emphasized the importance of building resilient agricultural systems, fostering international trade, and ensuring food security amidst challenges like climate change, geopolitical tensions, and market volatility.



The first day of the conference featured a series of engaging discussions, panels, and networking opportunities addressing key global agricultural challenges and opportunities. Experts discussed critical issues affecting the agriculture and grains market, including the urgent need for government intervention to improve market liquidity, the role of modern technologies like remote sensing to tackle data gaps, and the impact of logistics and currency depreciation on price volatility.



Panelists also highlighted the challenges small landholdings present to food security, and the urgent need to balance land scarcity with increasing yields. Insights into global food assistance programs and the role of surplus nations in ensuring food security were also shared by Shri Siraj Hussain, Former Secretary, Department of Food and Public Distribution and Ms. Shweta Saini, Acrus Policy Research. On the other hand, Mr. Arvind Betigeri from the United Nations World Food Programme highlighted successful food assistance efforts.



Delegates discussed India's achievements in agricultural production and the road ahead for global trade participation. Experts like Mr. Arnaud Petit, International Grains Council, discussed India's standing in the global market, and Dr. Azam Pasha, Maalexi, called for improved logistics and financial ecosystems for export hubs. Mr. John Mulongoti, Permanent Secretary from Zambia, noted the country's leadership in seed production and intra-African trade.



The role of digitalization in agriculture was also discussed, focusing on how AI, drones, and remote sensing technologies can help farmers increase productivity, reduce inefficiencies in the supply chain, and promote more effective decision-making in agricultural practices.



In a high-level roundtable, industry leaders and policymakers explored ways to enhance collaboration between governments and the private sector to create more efficient and sustainable agricultural ecosystems.



The day wrapped up with a prestigious award ceremony that recognized outstanding contributions to the agricultural sector. Awards were presented to organizations and individuals who have demonstrated leadership, innovation, and a commitment to advancing sustainable and inclusive agricultural practices.





About Indian Chamber of Food and Agriculture



The Indian Chamber of Food and Agriculture is the apex body in India, working on business, policy, and development agendas and serving as a global platform for trade facilitation, partnerships, technology, and agribusiness services.



In a short period of more than seven years, the Chamber has signed MoUs with the ICAR, APEDA, NRDC, RAKEZ Group, ASYAD Group, University of California, University of Maryland, Michigan State University, Iowa State University, Western Australia University, German Agribusiness Alliance, Borlaug Institute for South Asia, African Asian Rural Development Organization, NASSCOM, Sociedad Rural Argentina (SRA), FAMATO, CCI Pau Béarn, IFPRI, etc. Through international partnerships, ICFA envisions mobilising technologies and investments that will catalyse agribusiness and agri-startups.



Company :-The Yellow Coin Communication Pvt. Ltd

User :- Anil Kumar

Email :...