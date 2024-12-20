Itaú Private Bank Taps Brown Advisory For Global Expansion

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's Itaú Private Bank, managing R$900 billion ($150 billion) in assets, has partnered with American firm Brown Advisory.



This collaboration aims to provide high-net-worth clients with access to sophisticated global investment options, including hedge funds and private equity.



Itaú's move comes as the seeks to double its offshore investments from R$200 billion ($33 billion) within five years. However, this ambition reflects a growing demand among wealthy Brazilians for international diversification.



The partnership allows Itaú clients to leverage Brown Advisory 's expertise and extensive network, which spans 14 offices worldwide. Brown Advisory manages around $170 billion in assets and specializes in serving affluent families, pension funds, and endowments.



By offering exclusive access to Brown Advisory's investment strategies, Itaú enhances its service offerings and positions itself as a leader in Brazil's private banking sector.







Fernando Beyruti, Global Head of Itaú Private Bank, highlighted the potential for this partnership to expand their advisory role in foreign investments.



This collaboration not only meets the evolving needs of clients but also aligns with the principles of financial independence and self-directed wealth management.



In addition, as the financial landscape continues to evolve, this partnership represents a significant step for Itaú Private Bank.



It bridges local wealth with global investment opportunities, setting a new standard for private banking in Brazil. For investors looking to navigate an increasingly complex market, this alliance could be a game-changer.

