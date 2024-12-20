Government Initiatives Boost MSME And Startup Ecosystem In Bihar

(MENAFN- KNN India) Patna, Dec 20 (KNN)

The fourth session on the inaugural day of Bihar Business Connect 2024 focused on the transformative potential of micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and startups in Bihar.

Titled

'Opportunities for MSMEs and Startups in Bihar', the session showcased inspiring entrepreneurial journeys and actionable insights for navigating business challenges.

Azhar Iqubal, co-founder and chairman of Inshorts, captivated the audience with advice drawn from his own entrepreneurial experience.

A native of Kishanganj, now based in New Delhi, Iqubal urged aspiring entrepreneurs to embrace imperfection and prioritise action over overthinking.

"Never try to be a perfectionist. Just start by following your ideas and dreams, which is the most vital point in the process, and keep on moving without worrying about the results," he said.

A panel discussion on

'Strategies to Develop Startups and MSMEs'

featured industry stalwarts including Anubha Prasad, regional head of the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI); Payal Ganguly, managing editor of

Your Story; and Bandana Preyasi, secretary of the state industries department.

They emphasised government-backed initiatives such as easy financing and funding programs designed to foster entrepreneurship in the state.

Preyasi highlighted, "The government is providing targeted assistance to encourage ventures that align with the interests and needs of budding entrepreneurs."

Amardeep Kumar, managing director of Morang Desh Agarbatti, shared his journey of redefining the incense stick industry.

Kumar's enterprise has introduced eco-friendly innovations using flowers and aims to urbanise the traditionally rural-centric industry.

"This shift not only modernises the product but also generates employment across the spectrum," Kumar noted.

Experts highlighted the critical role of MSMEs, which contribute 29% to India's GDP and are the largest employer of women, acting as a bridge between rural and urban economies.

With initiatives and stories like these, Bihar's potential as a hub for entrepreneurship and innovation took a significant leap forward.

Bihar Business Connect 2024 continues to serve as a beacon for aspiring entrepreneurs and a platform to propel the state's business ecosystem to new heights.

(KNN Bureau)