India To Play Champions Trophy On Neutral Ground, Not On Pakistan Soil

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) India will play next year's Champions Trophy matches on neutral ground after refusing to visit host and arch-rival Pakistan, the International Council said on Thursday following weeks of wrangling.

The announcement ended a month-long standoff after India told the ICC it would not send its team to Pakistan because of security fears and tensions.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had earlier refused to play the Champions trophy on a so-called hybrid model, but backed down after settling on neutral venues – yet to be announced – for both sides in ICC tournaments.

“India and Pakistan matches hosted by either country at ICC events during the 2024-2027 rights cycle will be played at a neutral venue, the ICC board confirmed,” said a statement released by the council.

“This will apply to the upcoming ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 (hosted by Pakistan).”

The agreement will extend to the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 hosted by India, and the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 hosted by India and Sri Lanka, the statement added.

The nuclear-armed, cricket-obsessed neighbours have fought three wars since being carved out of the subcontinent's partition in 1947 and that rivalry is often reflected in cricket matters.

Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram described the decision as“the best solution” but a loss for his country's young cricket fans.

“Like millions of Pakistan fans I would have wanted the whole tournament to be played in Pakistan, and India touring our country,” Wasim told AFP.“But if this is the solution then it's the best one.

“It's not a win for any country but I am saddened that this is a loss for millions of Gen Z Pakistani fans who wanted to see (Virat) Kohli, Rohit (Sharma), (Rishabh) Pant, (Jasprit) Bumrah playing in their country.”

The Champions Trophy will also feature Australia, England, New Zealand, South Africa, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

Former pacer Mohammad Amir said he wanted to host Kohli at his house in Lahore.“It is disappointing that India will not be playing in Pakistan,” Amir told AFP on the phone from Sri Lanka.“I would have loved to host Kohli at my home but it's not to be.”

Amir, who retired from international cricket last week, said Indian players would have been overwhelmed by the welcome in Pakistan.

“Had they come to Pakistan they would have realised how much fan following they have here,” said Amir.“We went to India for the Twenty20 World Cup in 2016 and were welcomed with open hearts by the fans.”

India's latest defiance is a progression of New Delhi's refusal to play bilateral cricket with Pakistan, initiated after the 2008 attacks on Mumbai which India blamed on militants based across the border.

Pakistan was also forced to host last year's Asia Cup on a hybrid model with India's matches and the final hosted in Sri Lanka.

Pakistan did, however, play in India during the 2023 ICC World Cup.

The arch-rivals only meet in ICC multi-national events like ODI and T20 World Cups, with the last bilateral series held when Pakistan toured India in 2012-13.

India last toured Pakistan to feature in the 2008 Asia Cup and have not played a bilateral series across the border for 18 years.

In the last few years, Pakistan has hosted the world's top teams after improving security, emerging from cricketing isolation that began after a militant attack on the Sri Lankan team bus in 2009 in Lahore.

