Coach Garcia Names Qatar Squad For Arabian Gulf Cup

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Talismanic Akram Afif will be spearheading Qatar's squad along with Almoez Ali at the 26th edition of Arabian Gulf Cup“Gulf 26” which will kick-off at the Jaber International in Kuwait when hosts Kuwait take on Oman tomorrow (December 21).

Qatar's 26-man squad was announced on Thursday with players making the grade from coach Luis Garcia's preliminary list following a brief training camp in Doha.

Garcia's squad was revealed by Qatar legend Younus Ahmed in a posted on Qatar Association's (QFA) social handle. The squad also includes Al Gharafa's Assim Madibo, who is set to make his return to the national team.

Afif and Ali will be leading Qatar's attack with Al Rayyan starlet Ahmed al-Rawi – making a comeback. Lucas Mendez will be leading the defence line in the absence of injured Pedro Miguel. The QFA also announced that Mohammed Ayash will miss the tournament as he pulled up a hamstring during the training camp.

Twice Asian champions Qatar will kick off their Group A campaign against the United Arab Emirates tomorrow at the newly-built Jaber Al Mubarak Al Sabah Stadium and will play their next tie against Oman on Tuesday. Al Annabi's final group stage match will be against hosts Kuwait at the Jaber Al Ahmad International Stadium on December 27. The top two teams from each group will advance to the semi-finals to be played on December 31, with the final set for January 3, 2025.

squad: Marwan Sherif (Al Ahli), Meshaal Barsham (Al Sadd), Salah Zakaria (Al Duhail), Ahmed al-Rawi (Al Rayyan), Ahmed Fathy (Al Arabi), Akram Afif (Al Sadd), Ibrahim al-Hassan (Calahorra), Almoez Ali (Al Duhail), Al Hashemi al-Hussain (AD Alcorcon B), Bahaa al-Leithi (Al Ahli), Jassim Jaber (Al Arabi), Rabeh Boussafi (Al Gharafa), Sultan al-Brake (Al Duhail), Tarek Salman (Al Sadd), Assim Madibo (Al Gharafa), Abdulaziz Khalid (Al Wakrah), Abdullah al-Ahrak (Al Duhail), Abdullah Youssef (Al Gharafa), Abdelrahman Moustafa (Al Ahli), Mohamed Khaled (Calahorra), Mubarak Shanan (Al Duhail), Mohammed Muntari (Al Gharafa), Moustafa Meshaal (Al Sadd), Homam Al Amin (Al Duhail), Lucas Mendez (Al Wakrah), Yusuf Abdurisag (Al Sadd).

MENAFN20122024000067011011ID1109015851