Engineer's Solar Water Purifier Provides Lifeline Amid Gaza's Water Shortages: Watch PNN Video

Under the motto "Necessity is the mother of invention," agricultural engineer Inas Al-Ghoul has successfully developed a solar still device that purifies and desalts water. The principle behind the device is simple and provides a solution for water desalination amid the severe water crisis in the Gaza Strip, exacerbated by the Israeli extermination war and the ongoing challenges faced by the Palestinian people. The crisis has rendered access to clean drinking water for consumption, cooking, and daily use increasingly difficult.

Despite the challenging security, economic, and living conditions in the Gaza Strip, where raw materials for manufacturing are scarce, Al-Ghoul has managed to use recycled materials to construct the solar still. She utilized wood, broken glass, and leather, along with available tarp pieces, to build the device.

According to Engineer Al-Ghoul, the solar still operates on the principle of evaporating water and then condensing it. The solar still is connected to activated carbon. Water intended for purification flows through a channel that is connected to charcoal, which removes impurities, calcium, salts, and other contaminants.



The water collected from the solar still undergoes two stages of filtration and purification before accumulating in a tank equipped with a float that measures 250 cm, at which point the still automatically ceases operation.

Al-Ghoul emphasized that, following this process, the device yields water that is 100% clean and potable. She noted that one of the device's advantages is its portability and ease of use, with its components being readily available from recycled materials. The device can be constructed in various locations, such as shelters, schools, and rooftops, and can be scaled up to cover areas of 7 or 20 meters, depending on need and available space.

Al-Ghoul urged relevant organizations and public welfare advocates to support and help disseminate her project across all areas of the Gaza Strip. She highlighted that the current water crisis severely impacts displaced individuals and residents, exacerbated by the destruction and damage to water purification stations due to the conflict. Even operational stations are insufficient, and high-water prices and transportation difficulties further strain access to remote and marginalized areas.

Palestinian citizen Abu Mohammed Jumaa, who was displaced from the Nuseirat camp to Khan Younis, expressed pride in the invention that resolved his water crisis. He described his joy at obtaining clean water during the ten days of Dhul-Hijjah before Eid al-Adha as indescribable, noting that it represented a significant relief and a matter of survival.

Abu Mohammed recounted his initial encounter with Engineer Inas Al-Ghoul, noting that when he arrived in Khan Younis and requested clean drinking water, she informed him it was available. After receiving and consuming the water, he learned about Al-Ghoul's invention, describing it as a major achievement that has greatly benefited the displaced individuals in the shelter he joined.

He joined Al-Ghoul in advocating for the adoption and expansion of this scientific and practical innovation to shelters across the Gaza Strip, to ensure that displaced families affected by the conflict can access the water they need.

