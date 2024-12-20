Wateriq First To Market With 4,400 Precise Algae Destroying Ultrasound Frequencies

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) WILSON, Wyo. and WEFTEC, Chicago, IL - October 4, 2023 (Investorideas Newswire) WaterIQ Technologies, the leader in next-generation ultrasonic solutions to combat harmful algae and biofilm without the use of chemicals, today announced the availability of its disruptive and advanced Pulsar 4400 and 3400, feature-rich state-of-the-art ultrasonic devices for large and small water bodies. Designed for use by drinking water utilities, wastewater processing, agriculture, aquaculture, vineyards, courses, HOAs, lakes and ponds, municipal governments, and recreational waters - the updated Pulsar represents the industry's most advanced ultrasonic products in the market.

Emitting 4,400 frequencies in two-bands, the Pulsar platform stands alone in the industry, targeting green and blue green algae found in freshwater bodies as well as golden algae, and dinoflagellates that cause red tide, found in saltwater bodies with its high precision frequencies. The Pulsar can now impact and disable flagella, present in Prymnesium parvum, commonly known as golden algae, which is frequently responsible for fish-kills and dinoflagellates, such as Karenia brevis, which causes red tide and is found in some of the warmest waters in the country.

"WaterIQ's efforts toward preventing and destroying algae beyond traditional ultrasonic methods demonstrates what is achievable with high precision ultrasound targeting," stated Lawrence Field, CEO and Chairman of WaterIQ Technologies. "Our next-generation Pulsar takes ultrasound to a whole new level terminating more alga types than ever."

Chemical-free and safe for fish and plants, the Pulsar 4400 and Pulsar 3400 prevent algae growth by transmitting ultrasonic sound waves that disrupt gas vesicles, flagella, and other cellular mechanisms in the algae, causing them to sink to the bottom and die, without releasing toxins. The disruption of algae cellular structures is critical to the eradication of algae and occurs through Critical Structural Resonance, which causes simple cell structures to resonate. The more frequencies emitted towards an algae cell the more likely it will resonate and be destroyed. The Pulsar also maintains its high-performance in the prevention of biofilm.

WaterIQ Pulsar platforms represent the industry's most powerful ultrasonic defense products in the market today. Designed for performance and reliability, as well as algae and biofilm prevention, the platforms operate 24/7 and come standard with high-reliability telemetry and cloud solutions to enable monitoring of operational performance and real-time water quality.

The Pulsar 4400 - Ideal for larger bodies of water.



Supports 4,400 precise frequencies targeting green, blue-green, golden algae and dinoflagellates such as Karenia brevis which causes red tide.

Provides the industry's highest precision targeting, emitting closer-spaced frequencies that impact a higher percentage of alga structures.

Monitoring and telemetry includes on / off restart, reboot, sync and measurement of operational performance and water quality metrics, at intervals. Includes support for water quality monitoring (full and basic,) including - phycocyanin, Chlorophyll, temperature, ORP, pH, DO and turbidity.

The Pulsar 3400 - Ideal for smaller bodies of water.



Supports 4,400 frequencies, but with lower transmitted power to better fit smaller bodies of water.

Utilizes high-precision targeting technology to prevent and mitigate algae blooms.

Operational monitoring and telemetry includes on/off restart, reboot, sync and measurement of operational performance and water quality metrics, at set intervals. IQCloud integration and access.

WaterIQ solutions are used by customers worldwide, including City of Syracuse Water Department, Cupsaw Lake HOA, Entergy, Hall Family Wines, Nebraska Lake Management, Shooting Star Golf Club, Southern Company (Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia), South Norwalk Electric and Water, Suez, Texas Fish and Wildlife Department, Tyson Food and more.

Availability

The Pulsar 4400 and 3400 are part of WaterIQ Technologies Sustainable Algae Management solutions. These include multiple deployment platforms and power sources along with IQCloud monitoring solution. WaterIQ also offers a unique Algae Killing as a Service (AKaaS) option that shifts capital spend to a lower monthly expense item, with included technology upgrades and technical support.

The Pulsar 3400 and 4400 will be in Booth #7900 at the WEFTEC 2023 conference and exhibition in Chicago. Contact WaterIQ for more details.

About WaterIQ Technologies

WaterIQ Technologies is a technology company that designs solutions to defend water in drinking water treatment utilities, wastewater drinking plants, golf courses, lakes and ponds, and wineries from algae and biofilm contamination. WaterIQ Technologies uses next-generation ultrasonic technology, designed to be highly effective and reliable, to eliminate algae and prevent its return and on-board monitoring technology to capture critical water quality data from sensors and transfer it in real-time for remote monitoring and analytics. As a result, our customers can remotely monitor water health to sustainably treat algae. WaterIQ Technologies' solutions and highly competent staff play a crucial part in an overall prescriptive solution to restore water to its natural state.

WaterIQ Technologies and the WaterIQ Technologies logo are trademarks of WaterIQ Technologies. All other trademarks used herein are the property of their respective owners.

More Info:

Disclaimer/Disclosure: Investorideas is a digital publisher of third party sourced news, articles and equity research as well as creates original content, including video, interviews and articles. Original content created by investorideas is protected by copyright laws other than syndication rights. Our site does not make recommendations for purchases or sale of stocks, services or products. Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. All investing involves risk and possible losses. This site is currently compensated for news publication and distribution, social media and marketing, content creation and more. Disclosure is posted for each compensated news release, content published /created if required but otherwise the news was not compensated for and was published for the sole interest of our readers and followers. Contact management and IR of each company directly regarding specific questions.

More disclaimer info: Learn more about publishing your news release and our other news services on the Investorideas newswire

Global investors must adhere to regulations of each country. Please read Investorideas privacy policy:

Get more Water Stocks Investor ideas - news, articles, and stock directories