Networknewsaudio DPCM Capital Inc. (NYSE: XPOA) Gaining Recognition For Quantum Computing Products, Services

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) The world may be on the cusp of a new generation of computing. Its name? Quantum computing. Much like its precursors, quantum computing doesn't have a sole inventor or a single brand; it is the collective product of decades of work by many of the brightest minds in science and technology. The nascent is highly complex employing varied approaches to harness the power of quantum mechanics to solve challenges that classic computers simply cannot handle. A paradigm shift of computing may be coming, and it would have a far-reaching impact. Currently real, practical quantum computing applications are helping solve a myriad of business challenges. Hundreds of early quantum applications have been built attempting to address resource scheduling, mobility, logistics, drug-discovery, portfolio optimization and manufacturing processes. The world's first commercial supplier of quantum computers,

D-Wave Systems Inc.

(“D-Wave”) is a leader in the development and delivery of quantum computing systems, software, and services and is the only company building both annealing quantum computers and gate-model quantum computers. D-Wave's customers include more than two dozen of the Forbes Global 2000 companies, including Volkswagen, Accenture, NEC Corporation and Lockheed Martin. Of major interest is that D-Wave is working to complete a business combination transaction (Business Combination) with blank-check company

DPCM Capital Inc. (NYSE: XPOA) ( DPCM Capital Profile )

to bring it public. In geekdom, D-Wave is already a household name, but as a public company, it is expected to gain even greater recognition for its products and services by helping to bring quantum computing into the mainstream. Other companies, such as

Microsoft Corporation

(NASDAQ: MSFT) ,

Alphabet Inc.

(NASDAQ: GOOGL) ,

International Business Machines Corporation

(NYSE: IBM)

and

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ: HON) , are also seeking to make significant contributions to quantum computing.

To view the full editorial, visit

To hear the NetworkNewsAudio version, visit

About DPCM Capital Inc.

DPCM Capital, a special purpose acquisition company, on February 9, 2022, announced its entry into a definitive transaction agreement with D-Wave Systems Inc., a company with approximately 20 years of experience in pioneering superconducting annealing quantum computers. Upon closing of the transaction, shares of D-Wave Quantum Inc., which will be the newly formed parent company of D-Wave Systems and DPCM Capital, are expected to trade on the NYSE under ticker symbol QBTS. Subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, the transaction is expected to enhance D-Wave's leadership in commercial quantum computing and accelerate quantum use cases into significant customer segments.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to XPOA are available in the company's newsroom at



About NetworkNewsAudio

NetworkNewsAudio , a service of

NetworkNewsWire (NNW) , allows you to sit back and listen to market updates, interviews and company press releases. NetworkNewsAudio keeps you informed on publicly traded companies we're watching. The audio clips provide snapshots of position, opportunity and momentum. NetworkNewsAudio is a Brand Awareness Distribution Solution from NetworkNewsWire.

For more information, visit



About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is a financial news and content distribution company that provides (1) access to a network of wire services via

NetworkWire

to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible, (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets (3), enhanced press release services to ensure maximum impact, (4) social media distribution via the Investor Brand Network (IBN) to nearly 2 million followers, (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions, and (6) a total news coverage solution with

NNW Prime . As a multifaceted organization with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. NNW is where news, content and information converge.

To receive SMS text alerts from NetworkNewsWire, text“STOCKS” to 77948 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the NetworkNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by NNW, wherever published or re-published:



NetworkNewsWire (NNW)

New York, New York



212.418.1217 Office

[email protected]

NetworkNewsWire is part of the

InvestorBrandNetwork .