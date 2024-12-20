Chaliyar Doha Women's Committee's Arabian Majlis Steals The Show On National Day

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Celebrating the love for their homeland along with gratitude for the nation that feeds them, the Chaliyar Doha Women's Committee, a prominent environmental organization in Qatar, marked Qatar National Day with great enthusiasm. The event, titled Arabic Night, was specially organized for women and children and witnessed the participation of over 100 attendees, including women and children from various panchayats of Chaliyar Doha.

The festivities began with children dressed in traditional Arabic attire singing the Qatar National Anthem. This was followed by a series of vibrant cultural programs filled with music and games, adding a unique charm to the celebrations.

The event, conducted under the leadership of Chaliyar Doha Women's Wing President Muhsina Zameel, was coordinated by Femina Saleem, Labeeb Thayyil, Dr. Asheeka, Labeeb Ashraf, Rimshida, Febi, and Risana. The Arabian Majlis, which expressed gratitude and respect towards the nation that nourishes them, turned into a symbol of unity and love, spreading a powerful message of togetherness.