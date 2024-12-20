Dentirate Set To Streamline Patient Financing Across Dental Practices

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Ali Touchaei, Ph.D., MBALOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- DentiRate, an innovative patient financing platform, is proud to announce its official soft launch.DentiRate's AI-based algorithm intelligently matches each patient with the best financing products to meet their needs. By providing access to a diverse of reliable lenders, DentiRate offers a variety of tailored financing options for different treatment types. Working alongside reputable financial institutions, DentiRate ensures patients receive suitable options to make dental care more affordable and accessible. For patients not fully covered by third-party lenders, DentiRate combines Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options with risk-based in-house financing, enabling practices to extend financing even to those who may have been previously denied by other lenders. 