Mumbai News: Maharashtra Declares 24 Paid Leaves For State Employees In 2025. Check Full List Here

12/20/2024 8:17:30 AM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The government of Maharashtra has declared the public holidays for the year 2025 in a notification issued on December 4, 2024. These holidays are designated for state government employees as per the provisions of Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act of 1881.

The Maharashtra state government has announced 24 paid leaves for the year 2025.

Maharashtra holiday list for 2025

Republic Day: January 26

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti : February 19

Mahashivratri: February 26

Holi: March 14

Gudhi Padwa: March 30

Ramzan-Id (Id-Ul-Fitra): March 31

Ram Navami: April 6

Mahavir Janmakalyanak: April 10

Dr Ambedkar Jayanti: April 14

Good Friday: April 18

Maharashtra Din: May 1

Buddha Purnima: May 12

Bakri ID (Id-Uz-Zuha): June 7

Muharram: July 6

Independence Day: August 15

Parsi New Year (Shahenshahi): August 15

Ganesh Chaturthi: August 27

Id-E-Milad : September 5

Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti: October 2



Live Mint

