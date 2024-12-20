Mumbai News: Maharashtra Declares 24 Paid Leaves For State Employees In 2025. Check Full List Here
Date
12/20/2024 8:17:30 AM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) The government of Maharashtra has declared the public holidays for the year 2025 in a notification issued on December 4, 2024. These holidays are designated for state government employees as per the provisions of Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act of 1881.
The Maharashtra state government has announced 24 paid leaves for the year 2025.
Maharashtra holiday list for 2025
Republic Day: January 26
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti : February 19
Mahashivratri: February 26
Holi: March 14
Gudhi Padwa: March 30
Ramzan-Id (Id-Ul-Fitra): March 31
Ram Navami: April 6
Mahavir Janmakalyanak: April 10
Dr Ambedkar Jayanti: April 14
Good Friday: April 18
Maharashtra Din: May 1
Buddha Purnima: May 12
Bakri ID (Id-Uz-Zuha): June 7
Muharram: July 6
Independence Day: August 15
Parsi New Year (Shahenshahi): August 15
Ganesh Chaturthi: August 27
Id-E-Milad : September 5
Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti: October 2
