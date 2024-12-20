Meta Zen By Yumeng Li Wins Iron A' Design Award In Toy, Game And Hobby Products Design Category

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Meta Zen

Innovative Tactile Meditation Playset Recognized for Excellence in Toy Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, December 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of toy design, has announced Yumeng Li 's Meta Zen as a winner in the Toy, Game and Hobby Products Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of Meta Zen's innovative design within the toy industry.Meta Zen's tactile meditation playset aligns with current trends in the toy industry, addressing the need for non-screen anxiety relief and accessible, inclusive design. The playset's modular system and Zen-inspired aesthetics offer practical benefits for users of all ages and abilities, promoting relaxation and creativity.Yumeng Li's Meta Zen stands out in the market with its unique combination of minimalist forms, parametric design, and biodegradable materials. The playset's reconfigurable modules allow for endless variations of dynamic sand patterns, from small table objects to large-scale installations. Embedded magnets facilitate precise alignment, making the playset accessible to visually impaired individuals, elders, and users with hand tremors.Winning the Iron A' Design Award serves as motivation for Yumeng Li and her team to continue exploring innovative designs that prioritize inclusivity, sustainability, and the transformative power of play. This recognition may inspire future projects that push the boundaries of toy design while addressing the diverse needs of users worldwide.Interested parties may learn more about Meta Zen and Yumeng Li's award-winning design at:About Pear and MulberryPear and Mulberry is an award-winning design company exploring humanity-centered design in health and therapeutic products. Pear and Mulberry manifests concepts for chicer and healthier lifestyles by advancing multi-sensory interaction and computational design.About A' Design AwardThe Iron A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to good designs that meet the rigorous professional and industrial standards set by the A' Design Awards . Recipients of this award demonstrate a solid understanding of design principles, creativity in execution, and the ability to address real-world challenges through practical innovations. The Iron A' Design Award acknowledges the skill and dedication of designers who contribute to their respective fields and improve quality of life.About A' Design AwardThe A' Toy, Game and Hobby Products Design Award is a globally recognized competition that showcases the creativity and innovation of designers, agencies, brands, and manufacturers in the toy industry. By participating in this prestigious award, entrants have the opportunity to gain international recognition for their outstanding design capabilities and contribute to the advancement of the industry. The A' Design Award, now in its 16th year, is an international and juried design competition open to entries from all countries and industries. Its ultimate aim is to create a better world by recognizing and promoting superior products and projects that positively impact society. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at

Makpal Bayetova

A' DESIGN AWARD & COMPETITION SRL

+39 031 497 2900

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.