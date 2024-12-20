Livorno By Dogtas Design Team Wins Iron A' Design Award In Furniture Design Category

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dogtas Design Team Receives International Recognition for Innovative Modular Sofa Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, December 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of furniture design, has announced Dogtas Design Team as a winner in the Furniture Design category for their exceptional work, "Livorno." This modular sofa design has been awarded the Iron A' Design Award, a prestigious recognition that highlights the design's adherence to rigorous professional and industrial standards within the furniture industry.The Livorno modular sofa is a testament to Dogtas Design Team's commitment to creating furniture that combines luxury, comfort, and innovative design. This recognition from the A' Design Award underscores the relevance and value of the Livorno design to the furniture industry and its potential to positively impact the lives of its users.Inspired by the natural balance of soil, tree bark, and grass, the Livorno modular sofa features a green flame velvet fabric, exclusively designed boucle cushions, and brown-toned leather accents. The sofa's arms touch the ground, and its base is lined with a leather strip, representing natural elements. The modular design allows for various configurations, providing flexibility and adaptability to different living spaces.The Iron A' Design Award for the Livorno modular sofa serves as motivation for Dogtas Design Team to continue pushing the boundaries of furniture design. This recognition inspires the team to further explore innovative materials, techniques, and design approaches that prioritize both aesthetics and functionality, ultimately benefiting the furniture industry and the consumers it serves.Livorno was designed by Gizem Bilkay and Begum Ozkahraman of Dogtas Design Team.Interested parties may learn more at:About Dogtas Design TeamBased in Canakkale, Turkey, Dogtas Design Team is part of Dogtas, a leading furniture brand that combines classiness, comfort, and unique design to enrich living spaces. With a presence in trend-setting cities worldwide, Dogtas offers a wide range of functional, high-quality, and affordable collections suitable for all decoration needs. Guided by a dedication to artisanal craftsmanship, Dogtas Design Team continues to redefine the boundaries of design excellence.About DogtasDogtas is a global Turkish furniture brand that adds style and value to living spaces. With nearly 300+ concept stores in Turkey and abroad, Dogtas offers a comprehensive range of products across different categories, including living room, dining room, youth room, accessories, and garden furniture. Reflecting years of experience and expertise, Dogtas collections feature a wide variety of fabric and wood color options, as well as innovative technologies such as Hybrid Technology for enhanced comfort and sustainability.About A' Design AwardThe Iron A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to designs that meet the rigorous professional and industrial standards set by the A' Design Awards . Recipients of this award demonstrate a solid understanding of design principles, creativity, and the ability to address real-world challenges through practical innovations. The Iron A' Design Award acknowledges the skill, specialization, and creative capacity of designers who contribute to their respective fields, such as Furniture Design, by providing solutions that improve quality of life and foster positive change.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international and juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects since 2008. The competition welcomes entries from all industries and countries, with the ultimate aim of making the world a better place through the power of good design. By showcasing pioneering designs on a global stage and celebrating the creative minds behind them, the A' Design Award drives forward a cycle of inspiration and advancement. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at

