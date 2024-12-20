Renovation Of Belight Camp House By Kefeng Sun Wins Iron A' Design Award In Architecture, Building And Structure Design

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Renovation Of Belight Camp House

Kefeng Sun's Innovative Renovation Project, Renovation of Belight Camp House, Receives International Recognition in the A' Design Awards

COMO, CO, ITALY, December 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of architecture design, has announced Kefeng Sun 's "Renovation of Belight Camp House" as the winner of the Iron A' Design Award in the Architecture, Building and Structure Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of the Renovation of Belight Camp House within the architecture industry, positioning it as an outstanding example of innovative design.The Renovation of Belight Camp House showcases Kefeng Sun's ability to transform existing structures into functional and aesthetically pleasing spaces that align with current industry trends and needs. This award-winning project demonstrates how thoughtful design can breathe new life into buildings, benefiting both users and the wider community. By setting new standards for renovation projects, Kefeng Sun's work inspires other architects and designers to push the boundaries of what is possible in the field.The Renovation of Belight Camp House stands out for its unique approach to materials and space. The exterior features a combination of brushed wavy stainless steel plates and a cage wall filled with pine wood from the surrounding forest. This creates a striking visual contrast while also establishing a connection between the building and its natural environment. Inside, the renovated spaces are designed to meet the functional requirements of a camping service center while also offering vivid and interesting areas for various events and activities.Receiving the Iron A' Design Award for the Renovation of Belight Camp House serves as a testament to Kefeng Sun's dedication to excellence and innovation in architecture. This recognition will undoubtedly inspire Kefeng Sun and his team to continue pushing the boundaries of design, exploring new ways to create spaces that are both functional and inspiring. As the Renovation of Belight Camp House gains international attention, it has the potential to influence future renovation projects and set new standards for the industry as a whole.Interested parties may learn more at:About Kefeng SunDr. Kefeng Sun is an associate professor, master's supervisor, and national first-class registered architect at the School of Architecture and Art, China Academy of Art. Since 2004, he has been engaged in teaching and practical work in the field of architecture. Throughout his career, Kefeng Sun has explored architectural design strategies based on local Chinese architecture and traditional Chinese culture, carrying out a series of design practices and teaching research around this subject.About Belight ManorBelight Manor is located in Xianzhai Village, Jingshan, Yuhang, one hour's drive from the main urban area of Hangzhou. The estate covers an area of nearly 4000 acres, offering a rich array of amenities, including over 100 acres of tea mountains, over 1000 acres of farmland, 2800 acres of pine forests, and 10000 square meters of lawn. With high-end comprehensive hotels such as 1977, Fresh Forest Hotel Guanlan, and Songfeng Private Restaurant Yilu, Belight Manor is dedicated to providing a rural leisure experience of "returning to the garden and living in the fields" for those seeking respite from urban life.About CaaFounded in 1928, the China Academy of Art (CAA) is the first art academy with complete academic programs in China. Throughout its history, CAA has championed two important academic concepts: "eclectic," advocated by the first president Lin Fengmian, and "innovation derives from tradition," promoted by Pan Tianshou. These interrelated concepts form the major traditions of CAA, fostering a free environment for artistic creation, experimentation, and diversified humanities studies. With campuses in Hangzhou and Shanghai, CAA is committed to reinvigorating Chinese art, building world-class Eastern fine art, and creating a new humanistic education system based on artistic innovation and social aesthetic cultivation.About A' Design AwardThe Iron A' Design Award recognizes designs that meet the rigorous professional and industrial standards set by the A' Design Awards. Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their practical innovations and contributions to their respective fields, providing solutions that improve quality of life and foster positive change. The Iron A' Design Award is granted to designs that demonstrate great skill, high specialization, expert understanding, and creative capacity. These designs integrate industry best practices and satisfy our needs while providing fulfilment and positive feelings. The Iron A' Design Award for Architecture, Building and Structure Design considers criteria such as innovative use of space, structural integrity, aesthetic appeal, environmental impact, functional efficiency, material selection, technological integration, social relevance, cultural sensitivity, and economic viability.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition organized across all industries since 2008. Now in its 16th year, the A' Design Award welcomes entries from all countries, aiming to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society. The competition is driven by a philanthropic mission to enhance the world through the power of good design, motivating designers and brands to develop pioneering innovations that positively impact the global community. By showcasing these remarkable achievements on an international stage, the A' Design Award not only honors creative minds but also promotes a global appreciation for the principles of good design, fostering a cycle of inspiration and advancement. Discover more about the A' Design Awards, explore the esteemed jury members, view past laureates, and participate with your own projects at

