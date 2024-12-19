Big B Talks About Aaradhya Bachchan’S Performance: ‘Exhilarating Experience’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 20 (IANS) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan spoke about granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan's performance in school. He said children, their innocence and desire to be at their best in the presence of parents is“such a delight” to watch.

Taking to his blog, Big B wrote:“Children .. their innocence and desire to be at their best in the presence of parents .. such a delight .. and when they are in the company of thousands performing for you .. it is the most exhilarating experience ..Today was one such ..”

It was on December 19, when veteran icon Amitabh Bachchan and Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan attended the event along with their families for a school annual day act.

The joint act by Aaradhya Bachchan, daughter of Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, and AbRam Khan, the youngest son of SRK, was the highlight of the evening.

The star-studded event was attended by several high-profile celebrities, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor and Karan Johar as they gathered to cheer for their children.

Aaradhya was dressed in a lovely red-and-white outfit, AbRam donned a white sweater and red muffler.

SRK was seen recording the video of AbRam, while Suhana and Gauri enjoyed his performance. On the other hand, Aaradhya's parents, Abhishek and Aishwarya, were seen clicking their daughter's photos and videos. Amitabh Bachchan looked in awe at his granddaughter's performance.

Other celebrities at the event included Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Suhana Khan, Gauri Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Manish Malhotra.

Of late, the rumours around Abhishek and Aishwarya's divorce have grabbed headlines. Rumours around Abhishek's entanglement with actress Nimrat Kaur during the shoot of their streaming movie 'Dasvi' have also been doing rounds.

The chatter about Abhishek and Aishwarya's separation started doing rounds since last year when it was reported in the media that Aishwarya had left the Bachchan family's house, and has been living separately.