Jordan And Its Surrounding Environment: A Reflection On 'Outliers'

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) After finishing Malcolm Gladwell's“Outliers” for the second time, one question lingered in my mind: Why do some individuals succeed while others remain on the margins of achievement? This is the central question Gladwell explores in his renowned book. He argues that success is not merely a product of hard work and personal intelligence but a result of a blend of external environments and internal circumstances shaping one's life.

Gladwell highlights the pivotal role of surrounding conditions in shaping the opportunities available to individuals, asserting that success often stems from factors beyond personal willpower. Success depends not only on individual capabilities but also significantly on the conditions and environment surrounding a person. This invites us to ask: How can this idea be applied to Jordan? And how does the volatile regional environment impact the country's development trajectory?

Gladwell notes that success often correlates with being in the right place at the right time. For example, individuals born during periods of economic transformation or technological revolutionsand born to a well have family supporting his journey, have greater opportunities for success. He cites examples of successful figures in the technology sector, like Bill Gates, who benefitted from being born to a rich parent during the personal computer boom.

He also emphasises the influence of family and societal culture in shaping the values and skills that help individuals succeed. For instance, he highlights the role of a strong work ethic and perseverance passed down through generations in Asian communities. Singapore is often presented as a model of growth and prosperity, drawing comparisons to Jordan. However, Singapore's surrounding environment lacked the geopolitical constraints Jordan faces, such as closed borders due to regional conflicts or hosting millions of refugees, which strain its healthcare, education systems, and scarce resources like water. Surrounding environment has a considerable impact that provides or restricts opportunities for growth, focus, and development.

In regards of Geographical Advantage and Challenge, Jordan's geographical location is both a strategic advantage and a significant challenge. On one hand, Jordan serves as a gateway connecting Asia, Africa and Europe, offering the potential to become an economic and trade hub. On the other hand, its location in a conflict-prone region - marked by crises such as the Syrian war, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and ongoing instability in Iraq undermines its ability to achieve long-term economic stability.

Moving to Human Capital and Societal Culture Jordan boasts a young and educated population, with education being a national priority. Yet, the challenge lies in converting this education into practical skills that translate into economic productivity.

Regional Environment and Its Pressures is another factor to look at, the tumultuous regional environment directly pressures Jordan's economy, from refugee influxes to reliance on external aid. This complex reality leaves Jordan facing a delicate equation: How to maintain internal stability amid persistent challenges.

Hence, as Gladwell illustrates how the timing of birth impacts individual success, the timing of regional transformations plays a pivotal role in Jordan's development. Since its inception, Jordan has dealt with regional crises, from the Israeli occupation of Palestine and its enduring consequences to the Iraqi invasion of Kuwait in 1990, the US invasion of Iraq, and the protracted Syrian war. While these crises have imposed significant burdens, they have also benefited Jordan economy in some ways and to develop sectors like logistics and education.

And in review of Educational and Cultural Foundations, Thanks to Jordan's longstanding investment in education, the country has a strong human capital base. However, the issue lies in prioritising“education for certificates” over“education for skills”. According to Gladwell, education systems should focus on fostering practical skills that enable individuals to invest their training hours effectively.

The Role of Community and Family have valuable effect, as Gladwell emphasises the role of family and community, Jordan must enhance collaboration between the public and private sectors to stimulate innovation and support youth. Emerging entrepreneurial projects in Jordan demonstrate how local talent can be harnessed to create new opportunities.

Jordan must focus on enhancing vocational, industrial and technological training programmes aligned with labour market needs.

Too, streamlining legal frameworks and easing investment procedures are critical to encouraging local and foreign investors to channel funds into productive sectors

Moreover, efficiently harnessing natural resources, such as solar energy, can reduce dependency on external aid and achieve economic self-reliance.

Further, cultural and educational initiatives should foster a shared national identity that inspires youth and embeds values of teamwork and innovation.

As“Outliers” demonstrates, success is the result of multiple interconnected factors. Jordan has all the elements needed to achieve excellence, but it requires a clear strategic vision and intelligent investment in its human and natural resources. Amid accelerating regional and global challenges, Jordan's opportunity remains to become a model of a small nation with a profound impact - provided it invests wisely in its internal environment, regardless of the difficulties posed by its surrounding conditions.