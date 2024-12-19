The Ambition Of MEET48's AI-UGC Ecosystem: MEET48 Announced To Launch Mars Protocol Of Entertainment AI-Agent

(MENAFN- Chainwire) Dubai, UAE, December 20th, 2024, Chainwire

On August 28, 2024, Sixteen members of the MEET48 idol group captivated audiences at WebX 2024 with their singing and dancing performances. By the end of the year, MEET48 will have performed across multiple key markets, including Hong Kong, Dubai, Japan, Singapore, and Thailand, highlighting their increasing influence in the global entertainment industry.

Blending the charm of traditional idol performances with emerging Web3 technologies, MEET48 aims to redefine fan engagement through innovative digital platforms and decentralized ecosystems.





Mars Protocol Beta Launch Announced for Q4 2024

On November 29, MEET48 announced the Beta testing of its Mars Protocol, a new platform within the BNB Chain ecosystem set to officially launch in Q1 2025. Mars Protocol introduces the first AI-driven idol platform, combining elements of AI-Agent technology with Meme coins. Positioned as a next-generation tool in the Web3 idol economy, it integrates text, image, music, and voice-generation technologies to enable dynamic content creation and fan engagement.

Mars Protocol also supports the issuance of Meme coins by virtual idols, providing creators and fans with novel ways to interact and engage in decentralized communities.

MEET48.ai and the Future of the AI Idol Ecosystem

In January 2025, MEET48.ai will launch with over 250 AI idol agents, each capable of issuing Meme coins through Mars Protocol. The platform enables content creators and KOLs to design and deploy their own AI-driven idols, fostering co-creation and collaboration.

MEET48.ai further expands its functionality with the AIShowBox tool, allowing users to create custom content and participate in an active DAO-driven community. With integrated text-to-image, text-to-music, and music-to-dance capabilities, the platform enhances user creativity while driving engagement through incentivized rewards.





Building a Decentralized Fan Economy

With the global fan economy valued in the trillions, MEET48 leverages Web3 technologies to enable decentralized participation and collaboration. Fans can support their favorite idols by purchasing and trading IDOL tokens on the platform's decentralized exchange. Token interactions power voting competitions, content releases, and live events, reinforcing the connection between fans and virtual idols.

The MEET48 ecosystem has already achieved significant milestones, including a peak of 537,000 daily active users and 702,000 unique wallets during its“2024 GIPR2” event. On July 22, 2024, MEET48 recorded a 24-hour trading volume of $2.83 million.





Participation in the MVB Accelerator Program

Recognizing MEET48's strong on-chain performance and innovative approach, the platform was invited to join the 8th season of the MVB Accelerator Program on October 30, 2024. Organized by BNB Chain in collaboration with Binance Labs and CMC Labs, the program supports promising blockchain projects with strategic resources and guidance.





How to Cultivate A Virtual Idol

MEET48 provides users with the tools to create and develop AI-powered virtual idols on the blockchain. Through the platform's Mars Protocol, users can design virtual idols, tokenize them, and issue Meme coins for community engagement.

These AI idols can participate in entertainment, gaming, and social ecosystems, interacting with fans and generating content. Users can enhance idol visibility and popularity by actively promoting tokens, engaging in community events, and participating in DEX trading.

Mars Protocol supports large-scale idol voting events, allowing fans to influence idol rankings. Revenue from these events is reinvested into the ecosystem, funding media production, music videos, live streams, and virtual concerts to further develop the idols' presence.

Innovating at the Intersection of Entertainment and Web3

MEET48's team brings deep experience in idol entertainment and fan economies, having created one of the largest female idol groups globally. Supported by a $50 million investment in R&D, the team has developed advanced AI models for content creation, including text-to-music and music-to-dance generation.

Future applications of MEET48's technology include gaming products, virtual concerts, and more, further expanding the platform's influence within the entertainment and Web3 sectors.

About MEET48

MEET48 is recognized as one of the largest Web3 application project teams globally, boasting a 500-member technical and R&D team and a regional operations network covering Singapore, Hong Kong, Taipei, Tokyo, Seoul, and Dubai. MEET48 aims to achieve mass adoption of Web3 technology through an AI UGC content ecosystem focused on AIGC (Animation, Idol, Game, and Comics) and a graphical, intelligent metaverse social foundation tailored to Gen Z entertainment trends.

Official Website: https://www.meet48.xyz/