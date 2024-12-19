LIONSGATE ANNOUNCES SEQUEL TO GLOBAL HIT I CAN ONLY IMAGINE THE KINGDOM STORY COMPANY FILM BEGINS PRODUCTION THIS SPRING

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

MILO VENTIMIGLIA JOINS RETURNING CAST MEMBERS JOHN MICHAEL FINLEY, TRACE ADKINS, AND DENNIS QUAID

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresh off the holiday hit

The Best Christmas Pageant Ever, Lionsgate and Kingdom Story Company are in preparation for production on

I Can Only Imagine 2, a sequel to the breakout hit

I Can Only Imagine

The 2018 I Can Only Imagine took in over $83 million in domestic box office.

The sequel will be directed by McCorkle and Andrew Erwin from a screenplay written by McCorkle.

I Can Only Imagine 2

will continue the inspirational true story of Bart Millard, once again played by John Michael Finley. Other returning cast members include Dennis Quaid, reprising his role as Arthur, and Trace Adkins, who returns as Scott Brickell, MercyMe's manager.

In a new role, Milo Ventimiglia will play singer/songwriter Tim Timmons.

Producers of the film include Kevin Downes, Andrew Erwin, Cindy Bond, Bart Millard, Daryl Lefever, and Joshua Walsh.

Adam Fogelson, chair, Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, said, "We're excited to be partnering once again with Kingdom on this continuation of Bart's incredible story and are confident its winning combination of emotional truth and pure heart will connect with audiences everywhere."

"I Can Only Imagine captured the hearts of audiences when it was released, and continues to provide hope and encouragement to millions around the globe," said Downes. "The success of that film led to the founding of Kingdom Story Company, where our mission is to tell stories that ignite a 'rush of hope,' and so we are thrilled that we get to return to this world and explore the rest of Bart's incredible journey in our company's first sequel. Co-Directors Andrew Erwin and Brent McCorkle, along with Bart Millard, have crafted an emotionally rich, inspiring, and unexpected take that will appeal to both fans of the original and newcomers alike."

MILO VENTIMIGLIA

starred as Jack Pearson on the critically acclaimed drama series "This is Us" and directed multiple episodes.

He was nominated three times for an Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series.

He also received a Critic's Choice Award nomination for Best Actor in a Drama Series and won the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series two years in a row.



Milo starred in the feature film "Land of Bad" opposite Russell Crowe and Liam Hemsworth.

He led the Disney film "The Art of Racing in the Rain," an adaptation of the international best-selling novel by Garth Stein, starred alongside Jennifer Lopez in the romantic comedy "Second Act" and had a surprise cameo in "Creed II."

He starred alongside Sylvester Stallone as his son in sixth installment of the Rocky series "Rocky Balboa," in Adam Sandler's "That's My Boy," and "Grown Ups 2" and alongside Nicole Kidman in "Grace of Monaco."



Ventimigila starred in the ABC drama series "The Company You Keep" and produced the series through his production company DiVide Pictures. In 2016 Milo reprised his role of Jess in the continuation of the beloved television drama "Gilmore Girls', which returned with four 90-minute episodes on Netflix.

He re-team med with Amy Sherman-Palladino for a recurring role on "The Marvelous Ms. Maisel."

Additional credits include "Gotham," the Frank Darabont helmed TNT drama "Lost Angels" the critically acclaimed "American Dreams" and David. E. Kelley's "Boston Public."

Milo Ventimigila is represented by WME, Entertainment 360, and McKuin Frankel Whitehead.

About Lionsgate Studios

Lionsgate Studios

is one of the world's leading standalone, pure play, publicly-traded content companies. It brings together diversified motion picture and television production and distribution businesses, a world-class portfolio of valuable brands and franchises, a talent management and production powerhouse and a more than 20,000-title film and television library, all driven by

Lionsgate's bold and entrepreneurial culture.

About Lionsgate

Lionsgate

owns approximately 87% of the outstanding shares of Lionsgate Studios Corp., one of the world's leading standalone, pure play, publicly-traded content companies, as well as the premium subscription platform STARZ.

About Kingdom Story Company

Kingdom Story Company is the premier destination for making films that ignite a "rush of hope." In partnership with Lionsgate, Kingdom Story Company prioritizes faith, inspiration, and positive impact in storytelling. Films include Jesus Revolution, American Underdog, I Can Only Imagine, Ordinary Angels, Unsung Hero, White Bird, and The Best Christmas Pageant Ever, with The Unbreakable Boy and I Can Only Imagine 2 upcoming. For more information about Kingdom Story Company, visit

